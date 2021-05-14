 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Sprint sensation, Isaac Makwala has qualified for Tokyo 2020 Olympics ...
The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) once labelled Biggie Butale as a B...
The recent Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) retreat is likely to revive...
Cabinet Minister and legislator for Gaborone North constituency, Mpho ...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Business
  3. NBFIRA scrambles to regulate 'fast-growing' pawn sector

NBFIRA scrambles to regulate 'fast-growing' pawn sector

PAULINE DIKUELO Friday, May 14, 2021
Cash on wheels: The pawnshop industry is thriving in Botswana FILE PIC
The Non-Bank Financial Regulatory Authority (NBFIRA) is developing regulations to manage the pawn sector, which it says is ‘fast-growing,’ with a loan book of about P15 million for the 15 operators who reported their assets in 2019.

In a recent research report, NBFIRA said the industry’s loan book was believed to be higher, as more data was yet to be collected.

The regulator says the pawnshop business is a major contributor towards the financial inclusion agenda, as loans are granted to borrowers who can pledge collateral in the form of moveable property, in exchange for the loans.

“Pawnshops are fast-growing in Botswana and are recognised as Non-Bank Financial Institutions in the NBFIRA Act of 2016,” NBFIRA’s researchers state. “However, there are still no specific regulations promulgated for the sector and NBFIRA is in the process of developing the relevant regulatory framework for pawnshops and other non-bank lenders in its regulatory ambit.” Analysts said the absence of regulations for pawnshops meant that undesirable practices and trends could take place beneath NBFIRA’s control. In addition, the lack of regulations could be a systemic risk to the sector as pawnshops could be set up without appropriate capital, while borrowers could find themselves with little recourse in the case of complaints. As of December 31, 2020, there were 93 exempted pawnshops in Botswana which are mostly concentrated

Banners
in urban and peri-urban areas, with 56% and 13% based in Gaborone and Francistown respectively.

The common products that exempted pawnshops accept as pawn items are household goods such as electronics, and motor vehicles. A relatively new pawn arrangement is the pawn-and-drive product, which has proven to be the most preferred among borrowers.

“In this arrangement, clients pawn their vehicles and in place of keeping the pawned vehicles, as has been the custom historically, pawnshops take custody of the vehicle registration book commonly known as the blue book and allow the client to use the vehicle for the duration of the loan.

“In the event that the client fails to honour the terms and conditions of the agreement, the vehicle is repossessed,” NBFIRA researchers said. The regulatory authority said this arrangement has proven to be attractive to clients in that they continue to enjoy the convenience of using their vehicles for the duration of the loan.

It is also preferred by pawnshops as it cuts storage costs that the pawnshop would incur in the traditional setting, where the pawnshop would typically have the pawned vehicle.

Subscribe to



Business

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Botswana deriorating labour relations

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort