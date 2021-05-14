New jacket: Dambe is the spokesperson of the athletes' body PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Local athletes have always complained of poor treatment, particularly when on national duty.

Driven by the need to advocate for their welfare, athletes have revived the dormant Association of Botswana Athletes (ABA) formed in 2018.

ABA public relations officer, Kabelo Dambe said the association is for active and former national team players. He said most of the time, sport associations do not care about the welfare of athletes outside the camp.

“Athletes have challenges such as emotional trauma, finances and we wanted to come up with plans to assist each other. We realised that we cannot depend on the Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) or our Federations. ABA covers different sporting codes, even our executive committee, it comprises representatives from different codes,” he said.

Dambe added while they play for different codes, they face similar problems. He said when they are with the national team, they give out their best but when they get home, they are paupers. He said ABA is meant to ensure athletes assist each other. Dambe said members pay an annual fee, which is in turn ploughed back, to the members.

He said the challenge now is that they are not recognised by BNSC and it makes it difficult to engage with the umbrella sports body.

“It is something that we are working on so that we become an official voice for the athletes. Right now sport is suspended, our hands are tied because we cannot approach BNSC and submit a proposal. Some of our members have set up small businesses to try and cushion the COVID-19 effects, so we are trying to support them,” he said.

Dambe said they have also engaged counsellors to assist those

Banners

who are struggling emotionally. He said some of the codes have not been in action, even before the pandemic which means athletes have been struggling for a long time.

“It is better for football and athletics because they have been in action recently and they have benefitted something. It is not all gloom for them. I just wish people could come forth and assist athletes. Your support should not just be seeing us on the field,” he said.

Dambe said ABA currently has 43 members but they are open to more athletes to join.

ABA chairperson, Tjiyapo Madeluka said initially the focus was on national team players but they have decided to include all players.

He said players face suspension when they raise their concerns.

“Athletes are sabotaged because they are accused of insubordination. We have been in national teams and we know the struggles. Daily allowances for national team players is P50, it has been the same amount since 2000 when I made my national team debut. The cost of living has gone high,” he said.

Madeluka added athletes are not taken seriously and they are only known when they bring medals from international competitions.

He said the government had requested federations to come up with return to play guidelines but they failed. Madeluka said as such that is why sport continues to be suspended.

Madeluka said the subscription fee is P100 annually, which is being reviewed.

The rest of the committee: Botsang Monamodi (vice chairperson-administration), Monica Alfred (vice chairperson-technical), Betty Malele (treasurer), Tshepiso Lopang (secretary) and Tsholofelo Maduma (vice-secretary).

Additional members: Libion Machae, Kabo Moetse and Chedza Matshaba.