Long wait: Christine Botlogetswe has qualified for the Olympics PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The world of sport is torn apart regarding the hosting of the Tokyo Olympic Games due to rising COVID-19 cases in Japan.

Last week, a petition calling for the cancellation of Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic has received more than 200,000 signatures in two days. With two months to go before the Olympics, Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) is yet to decide whether it will send a team or not. BNOC president, Botsang Tshenyego told Mmegi Sport their decision regarding sending a team to the Olympics is yet to be established.

“Our decision would be a national one with all facts on the table, but for now we stand with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). They are well-advised and have the safety and welfare of athletes at the centre of whatever conclusion,” Tshenyego said.

He said the Olympics team has been included in the national priority list of the COVID-19 vaccine and the IOC has backup plans.

According to a petition, which is published on Change.org, the spread of new COVID-19 infections has not stopped at all not only in Tokyo but also in various parts of Japan and around the world to this day. “Vaccination, which started at the end of last year, is currently only widespread in some

areas such as Europe and the United States and is not the decisive factor in preventing infection. Under these circumstances, it is extremely difficult to think that the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics could be held safely in July this year. If held in this situation, the Olympics, which should be a ‘festival of peace’ would deviate significantly from that philosophy,” the petition reads in part.

The petition noted that depending on the country of origin, there is a huge gap between athletes who are completely unsatisfied and those who are not.

“Also, when you come to Tokyo, you would not be able to perform satisfactorily if you are constantly exposed to the stress of infection and are subject to strict restrictions.

In order to host the Olympics and Paralympics, we must devote a large number of medical professionals, valuable resources such as medical facilities and medical equipment, and various other resources,” the statement said.

The petition further stated that where foreign spectators are restricted, the Olympics cause large-scale movement and contact of people. It added that it is highly possible that the Olympics would exacerbate the infection situation.