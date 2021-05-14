 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Local athletes have always complained of poor treatment, particularly ...
The world of sport is torn apart regarding the hosting of the Tokyo Ol...
Standing between the Mares and a maiden African Women’s Cup of N...
The 2021-2022 Zebras’ replica jerseys will be selling for no les...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Sport
  3. Mares in dream land ahead of Angola tie

Mares in dream land ahead of Angola tie

KABELO BORANABI Friday, May 14, 2021
Eyes on qualification: Mares have a date with Angola's Welwitschias PIC: BFA
Standing between the Mares and a maiden African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) is just four rounds of games.

The Mares this week were drawn against Angola in the first of the two rounds of the 2022 AWCON qualification to be played next month.

The finals of next year’s edition to be held in Morocco will be the first under a new 12-team format following a four-team increase from the previous tournament. This will be the first ever meeting between the Mares and the Welwitschias, which will be played between June 7 and 15, 2021 over two legs.

Mares will be away for the first of the two legs looking to outwit a side that has made two ACWON appearances, however, Angola’s last was in 2008, whilst they made it to the semifinals on their debut in 1995.

Head coach, Gaolethoo ‘Ronaldo’ Nkutlwisang is wary of the opposition but is dreaming of guiding the team to its maiden appearance. “I am living this dream like any other Motswana who wants to qualify to the AWCON.

We will work very hard to achieve this dream and qualify for AWCON. It’s a tough draw and

Banners
we have started our preparations with a friendly and prolonged camp. Our teams are not active thus we have given our players programme and training schedules to push their fitness levels. We have started immediately and our technical team is advancing its preparations,” Ronaldo told the Botswana Football Association website this week.

A win over Angola will pit the Mares either against Zimbabwe or eSwatini in October.

The local girls had reported to camp last month and warmed their boots against Banyana Banyana. The team went down 2-0 in a game that saw some new faces tried out. Meanwhile, at a draw held in Cairo, Egypt on Monday, Botswana is once against pitted against Angola for the 2022 Under-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers. The teams were given a bye to the second round and will meet between late September and early October 2021.

Whilst, the Under-17 side is drawn against Tanzania in the second round of the 2022 U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers. The pair will face off in March 2022.

Subscribe to



Sport

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Botswana deriorating labour relations

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort