Money talks: Netball held its AGM last weekend PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Financials continue to pose a serious headache for the Botswana Netball Association (BONA) for the past few years.

The worrying state of affairs was again confirmed during the last weekend’s elective Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Secretary-general of Thamaga Jaspers netball club, Thulaganyo Retshabile asked treasurer Onicah Letshwenyo–Ramocha about the way they were handling the financials.

“Since the national executive committee acknowledged the responsibilities to maintain adequate accounting records and are responsible for the content and integrity of the financial statements and they also acknowledge that they are responsible for the system of internal control established by the association, with the audit report presented. What are you saying about your responsibilities?”

Letshwenyo-Ramocha’s response was curt and he admitted. “We failed you.” Some of the missing supporting documents for the 2018 financial report were in relation to P59,000 for the Spar Netball League, which was for different transactions of P15,000, P13,000, P11,000, P10,000 and P10,000.

There was also P86,720 for the expenses of the Africa qualifiers, P79,012, Africa netball championship (P62,195.12), BONA diamond challenge (P50,902.97), seventh Africa netball championship (P50,000), Green Horizon Investments (P20,212.50), Top 8 expenses (P9,612.50), AUSC Region 5 July camp (P9,386.60), senior team camp – Oasis Motel (P98,595) and travel fares to the PENT series in Namibia (P44,950).

BONA president, Malebo Raditladi-Nkgakile told Mmegi Sport they have started addressing the financials challenge.

“We have come up with a financial manual that was done last year to ensure that in 2021 we follow procedures. Do not forget that we are still trying

to fix, so again it would not be a quick fix. It would take time, maybe we could expect something better from the 2020-2021 finances. By that time we would have noticed where we are going wrong,” she said.

Raditladi-Nkgakile emphasised there was no money missing.

“Let me make it clear that there is no money missing. You cannot miss money that you do not have. What was given to the auditors by the treasurer and the office is the proof of those retirements made. They were all made for sure. The problem that was picked from the 2017 audit was that when people retire, no copies were made, the office would just take all documents and submit to the Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC),” she said.

Raditladi-Nkgakile explained that by the time the auditors wanted proof of payment, there were none. She said that is the challenge that the office needs to address and ensure copies are made before the submission is done.

“I believe when the treasurer was saying she failed, was because efforts were not made to go find those receipts to be able to share with the auditors,” she said.

Raditladi-Nkgakile added auditors work according to timeframes.

“If they are not given what they want, they make a conclusion and would tell you they could not make an opinion because they did not receive information,” she said.