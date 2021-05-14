Desperate time: Masaiti needs funds to travel to Malawi PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Lack of sponsorship is likely to see Besa Masaiti’s dream of playing in the upcoming African individual chess championship going up in smoke.

The championship is scheduled for Lilongwe, Malawi from May 17 to 28, 2021.

Masaiti, who is the women’s national champion, told Mmegi Sport she aimed to represent Botswana for the last time before she jets off to study in the United States of America (USA). She said her parents are not able to assist her adding that even the Botswana Chess Federation (BCF) has not come through for her.

“The total amount that I need is P29,097. The registration fee is P657, tournament fees are P574.50 and accommodation for 11 days is P6,022.50. The flight ticket from Gaborone to Lilongwe is P9,640, COVID-19 certificate, which is a requirement upon entry and exit, is P2,000, coaching fee is P5,000 and an allowance of P5,000,” Masaiti said.

She added the championship would be her last before she goes to school where she will pursue a Bachelor of Science in Economics with a minor in Actuarial Science. “I always enjoy representing my country, but this time around things are difficult for me. I plead with the private sector to assist me to compete in this championship,” she said. Besa’s father, Charles Masaiti said it is sad, especially when young and promising sportspersons are constrained to participate and improve on their standings.

"Besa is the national champion and as per normal, she should have been sponsored by BCF. But due to difficulties, it is like there are no official plans from the federation," he said.

said.

Charles said as a parent and personal development manager for Besa, he is making frantic efforts to help to get sponsors from the business community.

“Her growth in sport has been inspirational to many and her failure to participate would affect her emotionally. We hope someone would come forth and assist,” he said. BCF secretary-general, Mokwaledi Tingwane said the intention was to send the national team to the championships.

“Our request for funds at the Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) was turned down last week. Normally zonal, continental and world championships are funded by the BNSC.

In the last meeting with National Sport Associations (NSA), BNSC informed us that they would only sponsor teams to attend events that they feel are important,” he said. Tingwane said as it stands, their hands are tied and there is nothing they could do to assist Masaiti.

He said the other challenge was that they received the invitation late from Malawi.

“The African Individual chess championship is a qualifier for the World Cup. We suffered a setback when our grant was taken back by the BNSC. This financial year we are not expecting to receive our grant, if we do, it would be reduced. The focus is only on NSAs that are preparing for the Olympics,” Tingwane said.

The BNSC acting chief executive Officer, Tuelo Serufho said until they have finalised

allocations, they were not in a position to approve any new financial commitments.