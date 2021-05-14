 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Figures released by Statistics Botswana today show that inflation in A...
Tebogo Leepile, a final year PhD Candidate in Integrated Studies in La...
Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) activist Macdonald Peloetletse could f...
Senior officials from Botswana and Zambia are working with Zimbabwe on...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Business
  3. Inflation reaches 8-year high

Inflation reaches 8-year high

MBONGENI MGUNI Friday, May 14, 2021
Inflation reaches 8-year high PIC: BASHI KIKIA
Figures released by Statistics Botswana today show that inflation in April reached 5.6%, the highest since July 2013.

The increase was driven by the April 1 fuel price increase as well as higher prices of food, alcohol, financial services, house rentals and electricity tariffs.

The Bank of Botswana expects inflation to top six percent by June before returning to below that

Banners
level in the first three months of next year.

Inflation this year is being driven broadly by the increase in Value Added Tax, higher fuel levy, increased Botswana Housing Corporation rentals and a range of other increases in administered prices.

Subscribe to



Business

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Botswana deriorating labour relations

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort