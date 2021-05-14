Inflation reaches 8-year high PIC: BASHI KIKIA

Figures released by Statistics Botswana today show that inflation in April reached 5.6%, the highest since July 2013.

The increase was driven by the April 1 fuel price increase as well as higher prices of food, alcohol, financial services, house rentals and electricity tariffs.

The Bank of Botswana expects inflation to top six percent by June before returning to below that

level in the first three months of next year.

Inflation this year is being driven broadly by the increase in Value Added Tax, higher fuel levy, increased Botswana Housing Corporation rentals and a range of other increases in administered prices.