Olefile Monakwe PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Although Masego Mogwera’s Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU) faction won a major legal battle after the Lobatse High Court nullified their expulsion from the Union, there still is war ahead after the rival camp decided it will appeal the decision.

On Friday, Judge Mercy Garekwe ruled in favour of Mogwera, Kgomotso Mokgethi, Topias Marenga, Tambona Jopi, Clifford Santsudu, Millian Buzwani Mpofu and Onalethata Lebotse, nullifying the decision of the Special Congress held on November 2, 2019 in Palapye, which resolved to expel them from the Union.

The Monitor has gathered that following the Friday judgement, the rival camp led by Olefile Monakwe met to map the way forward. It is said that the faction convened an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to discuss the judgement and possible options.

The NEC meeting resolved to note an appeal

against the decision of the High Court passed on May 7, 2021.

The meeting also resolved to apply for stay of execution of the judgement pending the appeal of the same at the Court of Appeal.

It was further resolved that the faction shall instruct either Rantao Attorneys, Collins Chilisa Consultants or Botlhole Law Group to institute both the stay of execution application and the appeal on urgency.

Despite suffering defeats in several of their legal battles for the control of the Union against the Mogwera faction, Monakwe’s group has vowed not to concede defeat easily.