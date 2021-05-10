YTV General Manager, Rykie Wade

Newly launched television station, YTV under YMH Group is focused on changing the Botswana media landscape by providing high quality local content for entertainment and education.

From culture and lifestyle, documentaries, drama and telenovelas, to current affairs it aims to export Botswana content to an international audience.

The TV station which has been operating as E Botswana has revamped and is under full ownership of YMH. The station is focused on airing current affairs, family, and sports programmes. The TV station has hit the ground running by being the only local channel that airs the Barclays English Premier League matches.

“Since acquiring full ownership of the television station we have been working on a strategic plan that will grow the station into an African powerhouse that will have viewers from all over Africa. In just a short space of time we will be competing with established TV stations across the region, “said Yarona TV General Manager Rykie Wade during the launch recently.

The television station released a blockbuster line-up of local and international programmes that will be airing on the 24-hour channel. The TV station also unveiled some of the TV presenters that they will have for the various shows. There are notable faces such

as celebrity medical practitioner Dr. Gure, entertainer Tulani Tau, rapper Apollo D, clinical psychologist Tshepiso Teseletso, senior journalist Lawrence Seretse and communications specialist Ndaba Nkomo.

“Our presence will bring back hope of having a solid private TV station in Botswana that will grow to greater heights, we have previously had channels that do not live to the viewers’ full expectations till they shut down. YTV is here to stay and become an iconic television channel. We are looking forward to working with local and international content creators that will produce world-class content,” Wade said.

Currently, YTV is available on the Zebra decoder a free to air decoder, which will soon be available in Furnmart outlets across the country. The Zebra decoder allows YTV to reach a wide audience across the globe. The television station has an internal production team and studios used to record several programmes that are currently on air.

YTV is also available for online streaming on UPIC TV where several local and international viewers have experienced the channel and have given positive feedback.