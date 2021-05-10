 
  3. Tsotso Ends Holy Grail Chase with Nedbank win

Tsotso Ends Holy Grail Chase with Nedbank win

CORRESPONDENT Monday, May 10, 2021
Mogakolodi 'Tsotso' Ngele added a Nedbank Cup medal to his collection
Zebras’ playmaker, Mogakolodi ‘Tsotso’ Ngele has completed a total overhaul in the South Africa top flight after his side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) won the Nedbank Cup on Saturday.

The nimble footed player, however looked on from the stands in his side’s 1-0 win over the Chippa United in the national cup final played at the Free State Stadium. Ngele had made two appearances in the cup for TTM, including a semi-final cameo against Mamelodi Sundowns last month.

He came off the bench and scored a penalty kick when TTM knocked his former side on penalty shootouts. The Nedbank cup is Tsotso’s latest title in the South African top flight making him the country’s greatest football export. He has collected every possible tournament he played in South Africa, having won two league titles, a league cup and a TOP8 tournament, since moving from Township Rollers in 2012.

Ngele won a cup double with Platinum Stars in

the 2013/2014 season. He came off the bench to score a brace in the final against 0rlando Pirates. He also won double in 2016, when Sundowns won a league cup and the league title.

A year on loan at Bidvest Wits, Tsotso won the league championships for the second consecutive time.  Over the weekend, Ngele became the second local player to bag cup medal this season, following Mothusi Copper’s Absa Cup victory with Lusaka Dynamos in Zambia a fortnight ago.  He tops a list of footballing export including Phenyo Mongala who won a treble with Pirates, Zebras’ captain Thatayaone Ditlhokwe’s MTN8Cup win with SuperSport United, while Diphetogo Selolwane also won a two cup titles with his time at Ajax Cape town and SuperSport United.

