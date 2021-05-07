 
Motsetserepa’s million Pula deal with Gaobakwe terminated

MOMPATI TLHANKANE Friday, May 07, 2021
Motsererepa and Gaobakwe have terminated their million pula deal
Barely a month after announcing a P5,000,000 deal with Bissau Gaobakwe’s Guantico Holdings, local comedian-cum-rapper, William Last KRM also known as Motsetserepa in the entertainment industry has announced that he has parted ways with Gaobakwe.

The latter was managing all Motsetserepa’s work including bookings, appearances, music, endorsements, advertisements and film.

“It is a matter of public knowledge that I entered into an agreement for management services with Guantico (Pty) Ltd represented by Gaobakwe on April 1, 2021. The aforementioned agreement between myself and Gauntico was terminated effective April, 28, 2021. As such, I am no longer working with Guantico, Gaobakwe or any of the company’s representatives in any capacity,” William Last KRM revealed in a press release.

What could have led to the premature termination of the deal is still unknown and efforts to contact both Motserepa and Gaobakwe for further clarification proved futile as their phones rang unanswered.

The announcement of the deal with Gaobakwe on ‘April’s Fool’s Day’ came as a surprise because the comedian had told Arts & Culture in a previous interview that he was not going to rush into signing any deals.  Motsetserepa said at the time that he feared that

signing for a record label would kill his comic side after getting recognition from top South African music record labels like Ambitiouz Entertainment and Kalawa Jazmee.

Although this was specifically for recording deals, Motsetserepa whose birth names are Bofelo William Molebatsi said he was not going to let that happen and would rather opt to be independent like he had always been. He however didn’t completely rule out signing under a record label unless he got a contract that would not bind him to “certain terms”. The rapper also explained that he was not going to be lured into a contract because of money like other musicians often do.

William is one of the most followed public figure on social media in Botswana with 1.9 million followers. Thanks to the video clip of Motsetserepa singing American megastar Chris Brown’s “Don’t Wake Me Up”, the comedian and rapper spread across social media and catapulted to international stardom last year.

Lifestyle

