  Mmegi
  Lifestyle
  3. Dramaboi’s cry for help earns him car wash business

Dramaboi’s cry for help earns him car wash business

MOMPATI TLHANKANE Friday, May 07, 2021
Dramaboi PIC: BRAMABOI FACEBOOK PAGE
After posting a couple of ‘cry for help’ messages on his Facebook timeline, talented local rapper Dramaboi caught the attention of the creative industry players and members of the public who helped him to open a car wash business called Ya Makeishane in Mogoditshane recently.

“Through  the initiative, Charma Gal Productions Vs Vee Mampeezy we managed  to secure  a car wash donation from Fatima Gabatshwane, which was donated to Dramaboi, I pray this will speak  to more business  people  to donate more and help more artists  diversity,” decorated local musician Vee Mampeezy announced on Facebook.  The car wash which was officially launched on May 1, 2021 came about  a week after Vee Mampeezy and Charma Gal announced that they would take their battle to the stage in a charity music festival organised by Jil Foundation and The Voice newspaper on May 28.  The upcoming festival according to Foundation Jill is an initiative to help artists to diversify into business and other short courses so that they can be able to earn a living for themselves.

Locally live events have been on halt since last year but now as they wait the tentative return of live events, creatives struggle to make ends meet. The uncertainty is taking a heavy toll on various creatives and as a result they have been overwhelmed by the financial and mental stress of keeping up with a career in an

industry that has been shut for more than a year.   

“People would rather talk about it than to do something about it because we live in a world dominated by fake ones. People are so good at pretending gore ga bana mathata yet we all do, acting like matshelo a bone a perfect. Unfortunately I’m too real for all that I’d rather tell you that I’m going through it than to act the opposite. The media alters people’s mental state to be plastic that’s why we’re all in a mess,” the Candy hitmaker posted in on Facebook page.

He thanked God, Charma Gal, Vee, Fatima and Batswana for supporting him through his difficult time. In his latest song called Tshwarelela which he says talks about his life, Dramaboi raps about a man who hides his sadness and only finds happiness in a drunken stupor. “He’d been going through a lot ke depression, one a tlhoka dikarabo for di question, every Saturday o botsa ka di session. Tsela e eke tsamayang e thata jang, le dipone tsa toropo di mphatlha jang,” he raps in part of the song lyrics.

