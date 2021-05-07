 
NNASARETHA KGAMANYANE Friday, May 07, 2021
Charlotte PIC: MACMILLIAN'S PHOTOGRAPHY
After releasing her song titled ‘I am sorry’ last year, Lone Seemong known by the stage name Charlotte is optimistic that she will succeed in the male dominated local hip-hop music genre.

“I grew up listening to Nicki Minaj and she has been my inspiration since I was young.

So far my released songs include, Hate me by D Floar featuring Charlotte, I’m sorry featuring Ivy  and You’re mine featuring Osta Tyger.

“I write my own songs and I work so hard to make sure that the message that I deliver has an impact in people’s lives,” she  told Arts & Culture in an interview.

Moreover, she explained that she had only been using her Facebook page which has 5400 followers to promote her music. She also stated that the response to her music so far is amazing. Charlotte further said she had limited exposure because she could not get booked for events due to the Corona pandemic.

She pointed out that being able to release her singles

had been her biggest achievement so far adding that she believes one day she would be performing in big stages.  Just like other upcoming talents, she complained that event organisers do not give her some ‘mileage’ because she is not yet a big brand in the industry.

Charlotte said she tried hard to reach out to the public through marketing her music. However, she said she would be releasing a single in a few days and hopes to get a deserved attention.

Looking back the 22-year-old woman said she first started her music journey in 2016 when she would just rap for her friends and write songs on her free time. This talented young rapper was born in Ghanzi and grew up in Maun. Charlotte is currently a student at the BAC.

