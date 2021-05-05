No arrests in Mmopane rape case

It’s almost a week since the Mogoditshane police registered a case in which a woman was raped at a Mmopane Block 1 turn off with no arrest made yet.

“The accused has not been arrested yet. We have got some leads in the case and we are hopeful to nab the accused soon. The investigations have revealed that the accused once proposed love to the victim and gave her his phone number,” Mogoditshane assistant police station commander, assistant superintendent Zachariah Tshenyego said.

The incident took place

by the Mmopane Block 1 turn off near Engen Filling Station after she alighted from a combi. He said after dropping off, the victim was immediately stopped by a man who once proposed love to her and offered to walk her to her place. Tshenyego said whilst walking her, the said man raped her.