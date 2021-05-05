Solomon Ramochotlhwane. PIC. KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The Botswana Football League (BFL) has appointed former Green Lovers chairperson, Solomon Ramochotlhwane as new chief executive officer (CEO).

The BFL board chairperson, Aryl Ralobala, confirmed the appointment but said the two parties are still negotiating some conditions of service.

“The issue of the appointment of the CEO has been finalized and I can reveal that we have appointed Ramochotlhwane for that post,” Ralobala told Mmegi Sport. The BFL advertised the post few months ago and it attracted a total of 12 applications. Ralobala also said they did not consider some two applicants since they were expatriates.

“We excluded expatriates from the interviews because this was a local recruitment, so we interviewed 10 people through HRMC, which short listed three people,” he said.

He added the board then deliberated on thet shortlist and agreed that Ramochotlhwane was the right candidate for the job.

Meanwhile,there have been reports of tensions between some clubs and the board over who the right candidate for the hot seat is. However Ralobala said such things are expected but assured the football fraternity that the new CEO was appointed purely on his decorated credentials. He said as the board, they were mandated to process the recruitment adding that they followed it to the tee. “I am certain that we chose the best. His credentials are well decorated,” he said.