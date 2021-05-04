Bangu Lowani

FRANCISTOWN: Police in Francistown say they are pinning their hopes on the public to help with the arrest of a man, who is believed to have murdered young footballer, Bangu Lowani.

Lowani, a footballer in the Division Two league in Francistown, was killed on the evening of April 16, 2021, near the Francistown interchange, widely referred to as the Spaghetti road. Early last week the police released CCTV footage of the alleged killer and pleaded with members of the public to help in his arrest.

After the police released the footage there were widespread reports that the alleged killer hails from Tutume, who is a regular figure at Galo Mall. There was also speculation that the man had turned himself in.

But Francistown police station commander, superintendent Lebalang Maniki said they are yet to find anything tangible that could lead to the arrest of the alleged killer.

“Since we released the footage of the alleged killer, we have not received any tip-off from the members of the public that could lead to an

arrest. Let me say that at the moment we have not identified any leads that could help us arrest the alleged killer. We hope that as the footage circulates through social media some people will be able to appropriately identify the alleged killer,” Maniki told The Monitor on Saturday. “We remain optimistic that we will arrest the killer soon.” Maniki added that the police are yet to establish the reasons or circumstances that could have led to the stabbing of the young footballer. Lowani was reportedly with two other people who ran for safety when they were confronted by the killer.

There were reports that the culprit stabbed Lowani in retaliation after the deceased footballer, along with others, thwarted the killer’s earlier attempt to steal at some homestead in Sommerset Extension. But the police dismissed the speculation.