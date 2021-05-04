 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Labour unions have issued a strong warning to ‘self-serving' pol...
President Mokgweetsi Masisi has once again reiterated his government&r...
The long-anticipated Botswana Public Employees Union’s (BOPEU) b...
The five BBS Limited directors who were looking for an extension of th...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. News
  3. Mogoditshane Police Investigate Two Rape Cases

Mogoditshane Police Investigate Two Rape Cases

PINI BOTHOKO Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Mogoditshane Police Station
Mogoditshane Police are investigating two separate rape incidents that occurred on Thursday last week.

Mogoditshane’s assistant police station commander, assistant superintendent Zachariah Tshenyego told The Monitor the two rape cases occurred on Thursday night in Ledumadumane and Metsimotlhabe.

He said in one incident a 33-year-old Motswana woman boarded a taxi in Ledumadumane in Mogoditshane at around 2100hrs heading to Metsimotlhabe. He said the victim found two men inside the taxi and assumed one was the taxi driver and the other a passenger.

“The victim said after boarding the taxi, the driver told her that he would start by dropping off the other passenger in Ledumadumane first, before they proceeded to Metsimotlhabe, an arrangement she agreed to. She said she was shocked when the driver drove to Ledumadumane until they were in the bush, stopped the car and the duo raped her,” he said. Tshenyego revealed the police managed to locate and arrest the two Batswana men. The duo is now in police custody and assisting with investigations. He said the two suspects, aged 24 and 26-years-old, are likely to appear before Broadhurst

Banners
Magistrate’s Court facing a single count of rape.

In another incident, Tshenyego said another Motswana woman was also raped on Thursday night by Mmopane Block 1 turn off near Engen filling station after dropping off a combi. He said they received the rape incident report between 2000hrs and 2030hrs. “In this incident, after dropping off the combi, the victim said she was immediately stopped by a man who once proposed love to her and offered to walk her to her place. She said whilst walking to her place the said man raped her,” he said.

Tshenyego said the victim was rescued by an oncoming car. “It is said that seeing the lights fast approaching, the suspect ran away into the dark.  The suspect is still on the loose, but we have enough information about him and we are hopeful of arresting him soon,” he said. 

Tshenyego implored women to avoid walking at night, especially when alone as they are more vulnerable to rape than their male counterparts.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Maibuye Africa

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort