Mogoditshane Police Station

Mogoditshane Police are investigating two separate rape incidents that occurred on Thursday last week.

Mogoditshane’s assistant police station commander, assistant superintendent Zachariah Tshenyego told The Monitor the two rape cases occurred on Thursday night in Ledumadumane and Metsimotlhabe.

He said in one incident a 33-year-old Motswana woman boarded a taxi in Ledumadumane in Mogoditshane at around 2100hrs heading to Metsimotlhabe. He said the victim found two men inside the taxi and assumed one was the taxi driver and the other a passenger.

“The victim said after boarding the taxi, the driver told her that he would start by dropping off the other passenger in Ledumadumane first, before they proceeded to Metsimotlhabe, an arrangement she agreed to. She said she was shocked when the driver drove to Ledumadumane until they were in the bush, stopped the car and the duo raped her,” he said. Tshenyego revealed the police managed to locate and arrest the two Batswana men. The duo is now in police custody and assisting with investigations. He said the two suspects, aged 24 and 26-years-old, are likely to appear before Broadhurst

Magistrate’s Court facing a single count of rape.

In another incident, Tshenyego said another Motswana woman was also raped on Thursday night by Mmopane Block 1 turn off near Engen filling station after dropping off a combi. He said they received the rape incident report between 2000hrs and 2030hrs. “In this incident, after dropping off the combi, the victim said she was immediately stopped by a man who once proposed love to her and offered to walk her to her place. She said whilst walking to her place the said man raped her,” he said.

Tshenyego said the victim was rescued by an oncoming car. “It is said that seeing the lights fast approaching, the suspect ran away into the dark. The suspect is still on the loose, but we have enough information about him and we are hopeful of arresting him soon,” he said.

Tshenyego implored women to avoid walking at night, especially when alone as they are more vulnerable to rape than their male counterparts.