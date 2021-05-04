Inside Chellz Kitchen

I am indulging on a delicious mug of Milo....the kids are away, so I’m having some while I have the opportunity because they don’t like to share… Lol.

I spent the whole day deciding on what to share with you but l came across a Facebook memory post my husband shared this evening and I thought; well that was a great meal! Chicken breast and chicken fillet (white meat) has such a bad reputation amongst many . You get commentary such as ‘it’s dry, ya kgama’, and this is only because when not cooked right, you can easily need the Heimlichmanoeuvre half way though your meal. It can be completely dry and almost life threatening.

Enough with the jokes, we have learned how to make this cut of meat as attractive and as delectable as the rest of the chicken.

Let me share a trick with you. At Chellzkitchen we always buy chicken breast with bones and debone it ourselves. Value for your money I tell you, because it is a great piece of meat to work with. One just has to be so careful not to lift up all the meat with the bone otherwise it’s like being in theatre performing surgery come time to stuff it.

Another tip is to make nice with your local butcher. Get to know these guys and gals because they are extremely helpful and rarely used or asked for advice when they actually know so much about our favourite cuts of meat.

I have a guy, Phineas, and he is great at his job and delightfully helpful. I get amazing advice from him with regards to different meats, cuts etc and I can call to ask him to fix certain cuts for our class sessions which he does diligently when available. We appreciate you at Chellzkitchen Phineas, keep up the great customer service!

This stuffed chicken has many variations which is what makes it so exciting. One can be intentional about the stuffing and go out and buy ingredients while rummaging the fridge and pantry for 1, 2 things could also result in a mouth-watering piece of chicken.

Today we share one of the more mind blowing tasty variantswe have made to date, which is also fancy without trying. We were daring and wrapped it in bacon because well, who doesn’t love bacon. Bacon Wrapped Cream Cheese and NutriDay Yoghurt baby spinach stuffed Chicken (it’s a mouthful in

more ways than one).

This same recipe is delicious without the bacon, for those who don’t take pork. The tenderness of the chicken meets the complex creamy filling. Yoh! Yoh! Yoh! Then it also looks like fine dining on a plate because it presents like a well groomed model. It’s a sure lunch or dinner win! I prefer to use the stove top for most of my dishes for two reasons; more than likely one has access to a stove, not to say this recipe is not as good when baked, it is. The other reason is that Chellzkitchen can be mobile especially with exclusive sessions and it’s easier to take our stoves with us! Mothers day is coming up, this is a yummy chicken dish to have on such a special day.

For each chicken breast, wrap a piece of bacon loosely around the chicken. Repeat with remaining chicken and bacon.

Ingredients

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

2 handfuls of chopped spinach

1 teaspoon oil

4 tbsp Nutriday yoghurt

6 tbsp cream cheese

Bacon slices

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Lay each chicken breast on a flat surface. Place your non-cutting hand on top, and with a small knife, carve a flap/pocket into each chicken breast. Don’t cut all the way through! In a mixing bowl, combine the Nutriday Plain Yoghurt, cream cheese, spinach, salt and pepper to taste. Mix until the cream cheese is evenly distributed. Place filling into each pocket and flatten slightly to seal the filling in.

Wrap a piece of bacon loosely around the chicken. Repeat with remaining chicken and bacon.

Add the chicken breast to a large pan. Be sure not to overcrowd the pan; you might need to do it in two batches.

Cook the chicken about 7-10 minutes each side until chicken is done and bacon is cooked.

Notes: Serves with Salad/Rice/Pasta