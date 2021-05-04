 
Lefika Crowned Miss Teen Africa Botswana

GOITSEMODIMO KAELO Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Second Princess Babedi Isaac, Queen Lefika Tladi 1st Princess Kefilwe Gabonakemo at the pagent PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO
Lefika Tladi is the first ever Miss Teen Africa Botswana Queen, after being crowned on Saturday evening in Gaborone.

Although the 19-year-old did not scoop any award during the preliminary judging, she was adjudged the overall winner after impressing during the question session at the fiercely contested pageant.

The Mochudi born, former St Joseph’s College School student came tops ahead of Kefilwe Gabonakemo and Babedi Isaac who were selected first and second princesses respectively.

The crown qualifies her to compete with other beauty queens from Africa at the main event, Miss Teen Africa, to be held in Nigeria at a date yet to be confirmed. Other contestants who won awards on the night include Bosha Chipuka, who was voted Top Model, Venessa Mothakgong scooped the award for Miss Popularity while Babedi Isaac and Kefilwe Gabonakemo walked away with Best Dress and Best Personality awards respectively.

The director of the pageant,

Lame Leungo Jerry told Showbiz that she was ecstatic at how things turned out during the inaugural event.

“The pageant turned out great, more so that it was the first time hosting it and also being hosted by a 19-year-old, I feel it turned out perfect,” said Jerry.

The 19-year-old model, modelling coach and first year student at the University of Botswana said she was determined to make a difference among young people.

She stated that the pageant’s objectives include providing a platform for young girls to realize their potential in beauty pageants, create an enabling environment for women empowerment especially in young girls as well as to unleash talent from young Batswana in a transparent manner and build their capacity to compete nationally, internationally according to established standards.

