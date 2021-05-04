 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Labour unions have issued a strong warning to ‘self-serving' pol...
President Mokgweetsi Masisi has once again reiterated his government&r...
The long-anticipated Botswana Public Employees Union’s (BOPEU) b...
The five BBS Limited directors who were looking for an extension of th...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. Lifestyle
  3. Mdu Tha Party Unveils Top 10 Hip-Hop List For 2020/21

Mdu Tha Party Unveils Top 10 Hip-Hop List For 2020/21

CAVIN KANOKO Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Mdu Tha Party PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG
Yarona Fm presenter, Mduduzi Madzwamuse a.k.a Mdu Tha Party kicked off this year’s Botswana Top 10 show with the Top 10 hip-hop artists list at the New Capitol Cinema (NCC) Masa in Gaborone on Saturday.

For this year’s list he partnered with The Voice Newspaper, Yarona FM, NCC and Plugged In Media (PIM) along with other production companies to create the show and make it available on various platforms.

Mdu started the list in 2014.  “I was inspired by the quality of music from Botswana, at a time when the general consensus was that we were not up to standard. I never understood what others meant by that so I took it upon myself to share with Botswana what I have been listening to just in case they missed it.” He pointed out that he saw the list as a way to get people talking and interested in the local creative industry. “I created the show and I am also the producer, editor and scriptwriter of the show.” The team consists of about four people in the technical production crew, about 23 panellists, four people in sales and marketing, four others in admin”, he said.

Seating at number 10 is Luther October, with Flyboi

Banners
Que at number nine  while Mane Dilla & Maxx Tokeyo are at number eight. Balaclava Blanco & the Kings are at seven while Ban T occupies position six. Number five is Baxon and Sasa Klaas, with ATI at number four. Ozi F Teddy is at number 3 while William Last KRM occupies number two. The top artist is   Veezo View.

The artists on the list were placed according to the achievements they had in 2020 and 2021 with most of them having been active in the two years while creating a buzz with their performances, releases and ventures in the Hip-Hop industry. “You can expect to see us cover lists such as Top 10 Ladies in Music, Top 10 Upcoming Artists, Top 10 Music Videos, Top 10 Celebrities, Top 10 Legends, Top 10 RnB /Soul Artists, and more.” Mdu said. The crew will be reacting to one list  every month for 12 months.  The lists will premiere in the Voice newspaper Facebook page every month.

Subscribe to



Lifestyle

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Maibuye Africa

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort