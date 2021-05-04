Botswana relay team

The men’s 4x400m relay team has become the seventh addition to the Botswana Olympic Games team following qualification over the weekend at the 2021 World Athletics Relays held at Chorzow, Poland.

The quartet of Isaac Makwala, Leungo Scotch, Boitumelo Masilo and Ditiro Ndzamani booked a place at the 2020 Olympic Games scheduled late this winter in Tokyo, Japan. The team finished in the first position of heat three of the event on Saturday evening.

The local team was pitted in a rather easier line up that included Great Britain and Germany. Team captain, Makwala was quick off the blocks and held total control of the first lap before Masilo and Scotch maintained a healthy lead. Ndzamani wrapped up the victory as the local team finished the race in a season best time of 3:04:03 as Italy and Poland came second and third respectively. The team was in the final of the

Banners

race last evening as they looked to wrap up the weekend series in a podium place.

The quartet adds onto Keamogetse Kenosi and Muhammad Tookie Rajab of boxing and athletics’ Makwala, Scotch, Amantle Montsho, Galefele Moroko and Christine Botlogetswe who all compete in the 400m discipline. However, there was no joy for the three other teams at the event held over the weekend. The women’s 4x400m team missed the Olympic Games by a spot as they came in third behind Great Britain and Germany. The 4x100m men’s team finished at fourth place in their heat as the 4x400 mixed relay team was third place. Only top two teams in each heat booked a place at the Olympic Games.