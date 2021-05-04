The Botswana Football Association (BFA) says football in Botswana employs approximately 3, 000 people directly and 9, 000 indirectly PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The Botswana Football Association (BFA) has revealed football revenue across value chain in the country sits at around P55 million as the thirst for local football action continues.

The BFA made the revelation during its presentation to the Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC) on how it will return to play last week.

At the same virtual meeting between the two bodies, the BFA, led by Tico Kamati, also demonstrated how the resumption of training will be conducted in a phased approach, including how training will be organized in line with the BFA Return to Play guidelines.

A statement from the association says the BFA also detailed its plans on how testing will be conducted during training sessions, and on match days to ensure the safety of all against the prevailing circumstances.

“The BFA presented its case to show that football revenue across the value chain in Botswana sits at about P55 million employing approximately 3, 000 people directly, and 9, 000 indirectly, in relation to how they connect to football activities,” a statement from the association says.

BFA also highlighted that if football continues to be inactive, the situation will continue to

deteriorate with far worse repercussions that will have a great impact on the mental health of the players in the long term.

The association further highlighted how the return to football will greatly contribute to the resuscitation of complementary industries within the football value chain, among them the media, equipment, infrastructure, accounting services, medical and all other ancillary support services.

According to the BFA, the submission is expected to be taken up by the BNSC for presentation and consideration for approval by Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development (MYSC), to allow football activities to return to the pitch. The association has received a backlash from football supporters, players and the Footballers Union of Botswana (FUB) over the delay to return to play.

Most of the criticism was based on accusations that the BFA is failing to present its compelling case before the BNSC on how best they can return to play while minimizing the risk of COVID-19 transmissions.