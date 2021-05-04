 
Former Ecco Star Turns To Nursing Career

CHAKALISA DUBE Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Former ECCO City Greens goalkeeper, Chamonorwa Madamombe recently completed his three year Nursing Diploma at Harare Central Hospital
FRANCISTOWN: Former ECCO City Greens goalkeeper, Chamonorwa Madamombe has hailed renowned local coach, Oupa Kowa for his transition from being a footballer to a fully-fledged nurse.

Madamombe recently completed his three year Diploma at Harare Central Hospital and is currently awaiting graduation. He returned to Zimbabwe to enrol for a nursing Diploma in 2018, two years after suffering a terrible knee injury while on the books of TAFIC. That was during the latter stages of his career as a footballer. The 37-year old had a fruitful 15-year football career in Botswana.

He also turned out for Boteti Young Fighters during his stay in Botswana but it was at the now defunct ECCO where he enjoyed his football career and gained the respect of many local supporters. He helped ECCO reach the Mascom Top 8 final in 2012 where they lost to Township Rollers. He has also been to the Coca-Cola Cup semi-finals twice with Boteti. “As a young footballer coming from the junior to professional ranks I never thought of such thing as injuries until I got injured on my knee in my early thirties.

Fortunately I had people on my side who were always advising me on life after football like Kowa.” “Kowa coached me at ECCO in 2014. He (Kowa) always strongly advised players to study in order to have something to fall back on after football.

I will forever be grateful to him. Although I started studying late it

was Kowa who influenced me to go to school. He wanted me to go into coaching but not many coaches make it to the top which is why I chose nursing,” Madamombe said. The former goalkeeper also advised players to study while they are still young and have fewer commitments.

 “Football is not permanent, get an education which will give you a career after football. Having a formal qualification improves one’s chances of getting a fairly rewarding job after football,” said the 37-year old. Madamombe also shared the challenges he faced when he transitioned from football to studying. “The transition from being a footballer to a student was not easy at all.

The first few weeks were very difficult since I had finished my high school years ago. I however managed to adjust because of the support of my tutor. He helped me mentally and I had to work hard too. Schooling with youngsters there is no room for failure,” he said.  He has not ruled out the possibility of coming back to Botswana. “I have just finished school and want to start applying. Hopefully I will get a job soon. I would not even mind working in Botswana because I enjoyed my 15-years stay in the country while still an active player.”

Sport

