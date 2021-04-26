 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

MOLEPOLOLE: Seven years later, a Molepolole family struggling to come ...
Infighting in the Molepolole council constituencies has taken grip wit...
In the impending commemorations of the 10th anniversary of the public ...
Even though Aobakwe Lehupu’s family is not pleased with the 25-y...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. News
  3. Grieving Family Rejects Murderous Relative

Grieving Family Rejects Murderous Relative

PINI BOTHOKO Monday, April 26, 2021
Aobakwe Lehupu
MOLEPOLOLE: Seven years later, a Molepolole family struggling to come to terms with the brutal killing of their family members by one of their own, has rejected their murder convict relative recently handed a prison sentence.

On April 6, 2021, the Gaborone High Court judge Michael Leburu sentenced Aobakwe Lehupu, 27, to 25 years imprisonment for killing his grandmother, grandfather, aunt and niece at Ratshere lands in the outskirts of Molepolole village back in May 2014.

Then, the 21-year-old Lehupu torched a hut in which his grandmother and niece were sleeping, burning them to death before raping his aunt and hacking her and his grandfather to death. Lehupu was facing four counts of murder, two counts of arson, two attempted murder cases, one count of rape and two common assault cases. Lehupu committed the gruesome murders whilst he was on parole after he a pardon by then president Ian Khama whilst serving time for raping his own sister.

On Friday, The Monitor team visited Lehupu’s family in Molepolole following their relative’s 25-year jail sentence. A relative who preferred anonymity for fear of victimisation said the family is not happy about the court’s sentence labelling the 25 years imprisonment as lenient despite the gruesome acts he has perpetrated on his own family.

The family member disclosed that the whole family lives in fear of the convict because he threatened to kill other remaining family members.

“We are not ready to live with him. Tota gare kake ra kgona go amogela Aobakwe morago ga sea se dirileng. Reya go tshela jang le ene? He has been in prison for seven

Banners
years now and very soon he will be out and we are expected to welcome him home. No, Aobakwe has killed our parents and as a family, we will not forgive him,” a family member said.

The family member fears Lehupu is capable of killing the remaining family members after serving his jail term. The relative said just that it would sound cruel against one of their own but the only sentence that could have served justice for the family could have been capital punishment.

“Nkabo Aobakwe a atlholetswe leso kgang ya hela, reya gomo amogela jang tota mo matshelong a rona, oya go nna kae. Puso e tswanetse go mo agela jarata, gare kake ra kgona go nna le ene,” said a family member.

The relative further disclosed the family’s grievance of not being consulted when the decision of his sentence was taken. The family accused the court of not having asked them their views and wishes regarding Aobakwe’s punishment.

“Molao ore latheletse, ga rea botswa maikutlo le dikeletso tsa rona ka katlholo ya ngwana yoo, go tlaare faba mo golola ba bone gore bamo isa kae, reka se kgone go tshela le ene,” the family member said.

Three weeks following Lehupu’s sentence, the family said they are yet to be formally addressed about it. They disclosed to still be waiting for the police to announce to the family.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Maibuye Africa

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort