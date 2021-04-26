Meshack Tshenyego PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Infighting in the Molepolole council constituencies has taken grip with two Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) councillors involved in an incident that escalated into a police case recently.

Though the duo’s differences or internal fights were not publicly known, last week things took a different turn when the BDP councillors openly attacked each other on a WhatsApp group that included opposition members.

The matter began with Meshack Tshenyego, the Letlhakeng Sub-District Council chairperson, who is also the councillor for Mantshwabisi ward, having sent a message to some councillors to have nominated their wives for positions in the adjudication committee.

Magokotswane ward councillor, Andrew Selwe allegedly commented explaining how such committee members are being appointed, something that Tshenyego did not welcome. He is alleged to have shared a question in the group mistakenly, saying the question was meant for a different group directed at the Kweneng District Council chairperson, Motlhophi Leo.

The conversation allegedly got heated when Selwe advised Tshenyego to address the issue or complaint with Leo in person. However, Selwe’s advice did not go down well with Tshenyego who warned the former to back off.

Later in the evening when other councillors thought the matter was put to rest, Tshenyego allegedly commented through a voice note warning Selwe to back off, accusing him of having

Banners

‘killed’ people during his tenure as a special constable together with other police officers.

This altercation saw Selwe open a police case against Tshenyego on Friday. Reached for comment, Selwe confirmed to have opened a case against Tshenyego.

“Yes, I have opened a police case against Tshenyego. Ke batla gore atle a bue motho yo a reng ke mmolaile ka nako e ke neng kele lepodisi. That WhatsApp group has opposition members and these are things that they might in the future use to campaign against me. Imagine motho are ke bolaya batho, what if people come and attack me following his accusations, mo ke go batla go ntshenya leina hela,” Selwe said. Reached for comment, Tshenyego said he was not aware that Selwe has lodged a case against him.

“I haven’t received any call or visit from the police regarding a case being opened against me,” Selwe said.

Molepole Police Station, assistant commander, assistant superintendent, Kumbani Machaya confirmed to The Monitor that Selwe has indeed opened a case against Tshenyego, explaining that it is a fresh matter and as such investigations were still ongoing.