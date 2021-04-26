Tobokani Rari PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

The Botswana Sectors of Educators Trade Union’s (BOSETU) virtual congress, which kicks off today and ends tomorrow (Tuesday) in Palapye has been described as the most expensive to put together.

Secretary-general, Tobokani Rari puts the costs of the virtual event as more than double their usual budget, which also traditionally runs into millions of pula. Rari says due to COVID-19, BOSETU has had to invest in new expenditure items like gadgets, cameras, and other broadcast equipment necessary to make the event the success they want it to be. Traditionally, the congress that attracts 300 delegates is held in a hall, but this time the 300 delegates will spread across five towns in the country in hotels with stable Wi-Fi and conference rooms.

The delegates will be based in Jwaneng, Maun, Francistown, Palapye, Mahalapye andGaborone, with the main event broadcasting from Palapye.

Rari says due to the 50 people limit for a meeting, in some cases,

Banners

two to three conference rooms have been booked as per COVID-19 protocols on the maximum number of people who can attend a meeting.

BOSETU has also been forced by the pandemic to congest the programme into a two-day event on Tuesday, with elections of the national executive committee the following day.

The traditional congress items such as debates, colourful opening day addresses by political leaders, as well as solidarity speeches from local and international trade unions do not feature this year.

The guest of honour for the keynote address, Namibian academic, Prof Trywell Kalusopa will also be delivering his address from his office in Namibia.

Other than Kalusopa speaking, BOSETU president Winston Radikolo’s presidential address will be the other anticipated address at the official programme.