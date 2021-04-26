This article is a worthy continuance of the former.

Summer, autumn and a condensation of all the four seasons are hereby presented to you in this worthy continuance.

Summer is the time period between new beginnings and harvest time. It’s the growth period. The dominant emotion that characterises summer is excitement; things are just hot.

It is in summer that you may now start getting more clients in your business after having started it in spring. Though attaining additional customers may be thrilling you may also need to grow your capacity to handle such new purchasers at this stage.

Otherwise if you just bask in the novelty of getting new clients without preparing yourself, the same heat that’s brought you delight in summer may burn you i.e you may lose your clientele.

It is also in summer that the new relationship you had begun in spring now starts growing and maturing. During this growth period in a relationship, communication even about things that are usually hard to talk about happens just naturally without more need for intentionality in love and communication like in winter. In an old marriage, the summer season feels like the honeymoon stage yet again. At an individual level, you don’t need much encouragement or motivation to keep going, the season itself may just be sufficient motivation.

Though summer is a season where our entire beings mostly pulsate with excitement, it’s paramount that we consciously maintain focus and moderation so as to maximise the season. Unbridled excitement can be a mother of disaster.

Autumn is simply harvest time. It’s a time of full maturity; the seeds of hard work we planted in spring, and matured in summer may yield results proportionate to our efforts, beyond or beneath our efforts.

The budding relationship that began in spring is now fully mature; the parties understand each other and know how to manage each other at this season. They now enjoy the joy of stability in the relationship and are better suited to navigate the trajectory of other coming seasons.

On the other hand you may have given it your all, practised due diligence when sowing in spring and yet still lose the relationship or opportunities you so heavily invested yourself in. On another hand, your centre may not be holding at this season because of your ignorance in decision

Banners

making during spring.

Whenever we have correctly sown and nourished our seeds and nonetheless harvest beneath our expectations we should sow again until we reap our desired results.

Furthermore, if we have sown wrong seeds e.g seeds of ignorance in spring we ought to learn how to sow fittingly now after harvest time.

Conclusively, it is noteworthy to mention that seasons are cyclical. We all experience them at different points in our lives notwithstanding our social standing. None of us is exempt from them.

Of the four seasons winter and autumn (if your harvest was below par) are the harshest. As much as we need to put on warmer clothes in winter; winter is that season when we need greater emotional warmth. It is that season when we need more introspection, self-motivation, self – assurance and intentionality in our individual lives and relationships. The beauty of winter is that it accords us the privilege to shed ugly beliefs, habits and relationships.

A meagre harvest in autumn implores us to dust off our disappointment and pour our energy into sowing differently in the next spring.

We got to continually define ourselves from the mountaintop of ageless inner truth and inner abundance despite the sparse harvest. If we let the bare harvest to define us, we would most likely find it hard to sow again in spring.

Summer, spring and autumn (if you have gotten a bumper harvest) are easier seasons to traverse. Summer is a joyous moment to watch the seed of our efforts sown in spring grow, whilst autumn is a more joyous moment to witness the full maturity of the fruits of our efforts sown in spring. A merry summer and autumn can skyrocket our faith. Conversely, the bliss of summer and autumn can wreak misery if focus is wanting in our lives.

To quite a substantial extent, how much we maximise all the seasons’ hinges on our attitude and understanding of each season.

Lastly, as Chintu Hezborn said ‘ there is no perfect season, you perfect the season.’

*Gaone Monau is a practising attorney and motivational speaker. For bookings on gender based violence awareness seminars, motivational talks or consultations on relationships, confidence building, stress management and self-discovery contact +26774542732 or gpmonau@gmail.com. Her facebook page is Be Motivated with Gaone.