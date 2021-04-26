 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

MOLEPOLOLE: Seven years later, a Molepolole family struggling to come ...
Infighting in the Molepolole council constituencies has taken grip wit...
In the impending commemorations of the 10th anniversary of the public ...
Even though Aobakwe Lehupu’s family is not pleased with the 25-y...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. Business
  3. Gambling Authority Appoints Counsellors To Avert Addiction

Gambling Authority Appoints Counsellors To Avert Addiction

PAULINE DIKUELO Monday, April 26, 2021
Thuli Johnson PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO
Gambling Authority (GA) has appointed four companies to provide counselling services towards rehabilitating excessive gamblers from becoming addicts.

The quartet is made up of Gaborone Rehabilitation and Emergency Centre, Thuso Psychotherapy, New Beginnings Counselling Centre and Psychologists Botswana.

GA chief executive officer, Thulisiswe Johnson said the psycho-social support offered by registered suppliers is open to all gamblers and their family members.

He added that they continue to refer gamblers to these professionals on a voluntary basis.

“Both gamblers and their family members are free to access these services, on a purely voluntary basis, at no cost to them (gamblers). The costs are borne by the Gambling Authority from the responsible gambling levy that the Authority collects from the industry,” Johnson said.

As the GA’s mandate is to promote responsible gambling, the Authority will also play its part and use the system to identify addicts and refer them for counselling. The GA will also be relying on experts to help identify and help them.

Banners
Individuals with gambling addiction will not be allowed back into casinos until a professional confirms they are in a proper state of not relapsing.

Last year, GA issued a public invitation tender for the provision of counselling services for gambling addicts as part of the efforts to encourage responsible gambling.

The independent counsellors will work hand in hand with the Authority in rehabilitating the addicts.

Previously, the gambling regulator had planned to build a rehabilitation facility using the 15% monthly levy paid by the operators. But BusinessMonitor has learnt that the GA has since back-tracked on the issue after assessing the situation.

Over the last few years, the gambling industry has experienced relative growth.

“We continue to refer gamblers to these professionals on a voluntary basis. Any person who wish to access these services are encouraged to contact the Gambling Authority,” added Johnson.

Subscribe to



Business

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Maibuye Africa

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort