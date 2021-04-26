Beauty Hub Academy Fashion show PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Beauty Hub Academy, a company, which provides practical and hands-on training to prepare girls for a rewarding career in the beauty industry hosted a graduation ceremony and fashion show this past weekend at Cresta President Hotel.

Beauty Hub Academy founder and former beauty queen, One Mariri-Segobye told Showtime in an interview that due to CoOVID-19 the class of 2020 could not graduate last year so they had to postpone everything. She said the fashion show, which was held during the graduation ceremony this past weekend was not a competition. Segobye added that the event was meant to show parents what their children have been learning, because most of the time parents only get to appreciate it on videos. “After this graduation they are ready for the market. We support our students and we do everything to empower and nurture them even after graduation,” she stated.

After being crowned Miss Botswana Consumer Fair 2016, Segobye started Beauty Hub Academy. “When I entered Miss Botswana Consumer Fair they wanted women in entrepreneurship so after winning the crown I started this academy. Initially I was Miss Botswana Petite so I went to represent Botswana in Miami, US and that trip helped to learn more about running a beauty academy,” she said.

She also disclosed that their first classes started in April 2017 when the academy officially opened its doors. Segobye said she started with just four

students two of whom were scouted during a beauty pageant in Rasesa village. “When I started this, two of my students were getting lessons for free. I could see that they had a lot of potential, now one of them is so involved at Sky Girls BW and the other one has already won a beauty pageant,” she highlighted.

She added that things got better in 2019 and she managed to attract 20 students from the eight she had in the previous year. Segobye said people started knowing about Beauty Hub Academy, because a lot of students from the academy were winning beauty pageants titles. ”I believe that the exposure we were getting as result of our students winning titles is what drew people here.

Basically we run this program for three months, the first month is modelling and pageantry, the second month is etiquette and public speaking and the third month we do community projects such as donations. Our students pay P400 per month and P100 for registration,” she revealed. She concluded that they have a new intake, which will complete this year in June and the other class will start in July.