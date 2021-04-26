 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

MOLEPOLOLE: Seven years later, a Molepolole family struggling to come ...
Infighting in the Molepolole council constituencies has taken grip wit...
In the impending commemorations of the 10th anniversary of the public ...
Even though Aobakwe Lehupu’s family is not pleased with the 25-y...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. Lifestyle
  3. Dreadlock Specialist Reveals Recipe To Success

Dreadlock Specialist Reveals Recipe To Success

CAVIN KANOKO Monday, April 26, 2021
Patrick Molobeng PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO
Dreadlock specialist Patrick Molobeng has been successfully running his hair business during the pandemic, but said that he had to go back to the drawing board after his first hair salon project failed.

Molobeng now owns Pat Locticians Salon that offers natural dreadlock installation and deadlock maintenance services. He started the business last year after the first lockdown as a way to put the skills he acquired at school to practice and create a source of income in the midst of the pandemic. He did a hairdressing course at the Gaborone Technical College in 2004 after which he got an opportunity to specialise in dreadlock installation and maintenance at Gemstone, a South African company that specialises in Caucasian hair.    

“After my time as a Gemstone stylist I opened my first salon, which failed and I went back to the drawing board, which is why I came up with the same concept, but with a different approach to the business model,” Molobeng remarked. On starting a business during the pandemic, he pointed out that it has been a challenge as businesses had to close for an extended amount of time during the lockdowns.

The company currently has a Facebook page to

Banners
showcase some of the services offered and also relies on word of mouth to attract new customers. When commenting on their client base, Molobeng pointed out that with the nature of dreadlocks, they have a loyal client base, as dreadlocks need to be maintained regularly after installation.   

His main target is the youth as his services are likely to appeal to them more. He explained that also intends to offer mentorship to encourage the youth to venture into the industry with unique service offering that will enable them to succeed in the industry. He pointed out that he wants to enlighten people on the lucrative benefits of venturing into the hairdressing industry while dispelling beliefs associated with the industry.

Currently, the business is operating at Babereki House in African Mall. Molobeng said he wants to open other branches in the future and also venture into the production of organic dreadlock maintenance products that will be used in-house and potentially go into the retail market.

Subscribe to



Lifestyle

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Maibuye Africa

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort