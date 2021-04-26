Patrick Molobeng PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Dreadlock specialist Patrick Molobeng has been successfully running his hair business during the pandemic, but said that he had to go back to the drawing board after his first hair salon project failed.

Molobeng now owns Pat Locticians Salon that offers natural dreadlock installation and deadlock maintenance services. He started the business last year after the first lockdown as a way to put the skills he acquired at school to practice and create a source of income in the midst of the pandemic. He did a hairdressing course at the Gaborone Technical College in 2004 after which he got an opportunity to specialise in dreadlock installation and maintenance at Gemstone, a South African company that specialises in Caucasian hair.

“After my time as a Gemstone stylist I opened my first salon, which failed and I went back to the drawing board, which is why I came up with the same concept, but with a different approach to the business model,” Molobeng remarked. On starting a business during the pandemic, he pointed out that it has been a challenge as businesses had to close for an extended amount of time during the lockdowns.

The company currently has a Facebook page to

Banners

showcase some of the services offered and also relies on word of mouth to attract new customers. When commenting on their client base, Molobeng pointed out that with the nature of dreadlocks, they have a loyal client base, as dreadlocks need to be maintained regularly after installation.

His main target is the youth as his services are likely to appeal to them more. He explained that also intends to offer mentorship to encourage the youth to venture into the industry with unique service offering that will enable them to succeed in the industry. He pointed out that he wants to enlighten people on the lucrative benefits of venturing into the hairdressing industry while dispelling beliefs associated with the industry.

Currently, the business is operating at Babereki House in African Mall. Molobeng said he wants to open other branches in the future and also venture into the production of organic dreadlock maintenance products that will be used in-house and potentially go into the retail market.