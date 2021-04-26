TAFIC players are leading the 'Francistown First' campaign which is aimed at supporting local businesses PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

FRANCISTOWN: Over the weekend TAFIC launched an ambitious campaign named ‘Francistown First’ aimed at giving and encouraging Francistown residents to support local businesses.

The campaign is the brain child of TAFIC players and it is led by captain, Abedinico Morapedi. Speaking at the launch TAFIC Chairperson, Tebogo Toteng said the club through its players has lined up several activities to encourage residents of Francistown to support local businesses.

He also said the activities will include players going around the city encouraging people to support local businesses (Francistown) through carefully crafted messages or slogans. Among other activities players will leverage on platforms such as social media to give exposure to businesses in the city.

“Francistown businesses have been adversely affected by COVID-19 that is why the campaign was started. It is important to note that it was a proposal of players that we launch such a campaign and the executive unequivocally endorsed it.”

He added, “The survival of Francistown businesses is very important to the existence of the club. If they survive Covid-19 and start doing very well they will continue supporting the club. The campaign will also target businesses that are in the proximity of the city.”

Toteng further said if Francistown companies survive it means that more jobs will be kept, which ultimately means that the

Banners

club’s merchandise sales will improve as a result of improved purchasing power in the city.

The chairperson said the campaign will run until August. “We anticipate that football activities will start around August. However, if football activities do not start in August the campaign will continue until football activities are allowed,” he said.

Meanwhile, at the event Toteng noted that the club is at an advanced stage of commercialisation.

“We engaged an expert who has proposed several ownership models as part of turning the club into a commercial entity. We will soon engage supporters to guide us on the model that they think is ideal for the club. After their recommendation we will run an expression of interest inviting those interested in running the club through the recommended model to submit their bids.”

Toteng further said, “I want to assure all the stakeholders that the process of identifying the most suitable bidder will be very transparent.”

Francistown mayor Godisang Radisigo also graced the launch. He commended the club for launching the ‘Francistown First’ campaign. He also urged residents in the city to support local businesses and shared most sentiments raised by Toteng.