 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

FRANCISTOWN: Footballers Union of Botswana (FUB) has said it is not su...
FRANCISTOWN: Over the weekend TAFIC launched an ambitious campaign nam...
Almost three seasons on, the case in which members of the Debswana Fir...
Zebras’ midfielder, Mothusi Cooper won his first piece of silver...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. Sport
  3. Tafic Launches ‘Francistown First’ Campaign

Tafic Launches ‘Francistown First’ Campaign

CHAKALISA DUBE Monday, April 26, 2021
TAFIC players are leading the 'Francistown First' campaign which is aimed at supporting local businesses PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG
FRANCISTOWN: Over the weekend TAFIC launched an ambitious campaign named ‘Francistown First’ aimed at giving and encouraging Francistown residents to support local businesses.

The campaign is the brain child of TAFIC players and it is led by captain, Abedinico Morapedi. Speaking at the launch TAFIC Chairperson, Tebogo Toteng said the club through its players has lined up several activities to encourage residents of Francistown to support local businesses.

He also said the activities will include players going around the city encouraging people to support local businesses (Francistown) through carefully crafted messages or slogans. Among other activities players will leverage on platforms such as social media to give exposure to businesses in the city.

“Francistown businesses have been adversely affected by COVID-19 that is why the campaign was started.  It is important to note that it was a proposal of players that we launch such a campaign and the executive unequivocally endorsed it.”

He added, “The survival of Francistown businesses is very important to the existence of the club. If they survive Covid-19 and start doing very well they will continue supporting the club. The campaign will also target businesses that are in the proximity of the city.”

Toteng further said if Francistown companies survive it means that more jobs will be kept, which ultimately means that the

Banners
club’s merchandise sales will improve as a result of improved purchasing power in the city.

The chairperson said the campaign will run until August. “We anticipate that football activities will start around August. However, if football activities do not start in August the campaign will continue until football activities are allowed,” he said.

Meanwhile, at the event Toteng noted that the club is at an advanced stage of commercialisation.

“We engaged an expert who has proposed several ownership models as part of turning the club into a commercial entity. We will soon engage supporters to guide us on the model that they think is ideal for the club. After their recommendation we will run an expression of interest inviting those interested in running the club through the recommended model to submit their bids.”

Toteng further said, “I want to assure all the stakeholders that the process of identifying the most suitable bidder will be very transparent.”

Francistown mayor Godisang Radisigo also graced the launch. He commended the club for launching the ‘Francistown First’ campaign. He also urged residents in the city to support local businesses and shared most sentiments raised by Toteng.

Subscribe to



Sport

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

The ayes have it

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort