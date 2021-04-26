Some of the suspended First Division North Committee members, Secretary Rapula Gaothobogwe (left) and Chairperson Mpenzeni Sambandawe PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

Almost three seasons on, the case in which members of the Debswana First Division North (FDN) committee were suspended remains unresolved.

Since 2018, the FDN has been operating with an interim committee with suspended members still waiting for their date before the association’s disciplinary committee.The suspended members who include chairperson, Mpenzeni Sambandawe were accused of embezzling P168 000 belonging to the association, an allegation which they vehemently denied. Speaking to Sport Monitor yesterday, Sambandawe said to date, they are still waiting for the Botswana Football Association (BFA) to act on last year’s order from the Appeals committee. The Appeals committee last year ruled that the matter in which the suspended members were demanding reinstatement be referred back to a fully constituted BFA DC. The suspended members had raised a complaint before the DC arguing that they were suspended for a long time without a hearing and demanded that they be reinstated. The DC chairperson at the time, Martin Dingake ordered that they be reinstated, but the BFA lodged an appeal arguing that the chairperson alone could not make such a ruling in the absence of other DC board members.

Sambandawe said up to now they have not been informed of any progress about the matter except that they still sit on the sidelines after more than two years despite having been legally voted into office. “We

had expected that the BFA would have already informed the DC about the outcome of the Appeals Committee decision so that our case could be heard. But up to now there has been silence on the matter,” Sambandawe said yesterday.

He said had the constitution not been amended last year, increasing the terms of regional officers to four years, their term would have elapsed while they were still on suspension.

“Even if our issue was to be resolved in the next BFA general assembly, we would then have only one season in office out of four. It is completely wrong to have people on interim basis for such a long time.

Our wish is to see this case finally resolved. We are not desperate to get back to those positions but we want to be absolved from any wrong doing,” he said.

Sambandawe said they are surprised that after such a long time on suspension, the BFA still had not charged them with anything. “You must remember that the issue before the DC came about from us. We are the ones who lodged a complaint with the DC, demanding reinstatement since the BFA had not charged us with anything for such a long time,” he said.