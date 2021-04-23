Arafat Khan PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Under the guise of protecting the Botswana National Front (BNF) and its leadership, former BNF youth leader Arafat Khan has incessantly used the fear fokol tagline not only to undermine his opponents but to call them all sorts of names.

In this question and answer interview, Mmegi Staff Writer RYDER GABATHUSE speaks to Khan on the tagline associated with radicalism and his apparent hatred for the opposition Botswana Congress Party (BCP)

Mmegi: Generally Fear fokol is associated with loose cannons or at worst ‘renegades’ who tended to work against the established norms and in this case of the opposition BNF. What’s your comment?

Khan: The tagline fear fokol has been maliciously peddled by the enemies of the BNF (within and outside) to tarnish the good image of the organisation. Mostly charlatans use it as a scapegoat or when they get defeated in debates, they label people fear fokol. For them just to label people Fear fokol, they think they have made it in life or have scored a political point.

Mmegi: In your debate of issues, Khan, you have seemingly taken sides in support of the BNF president Duma Boko? Is the defense of Boko the primary assignment of the fear fokol followers?

Khan: Boko remains the best bet at the BNF and UDC; he is the only leader who managed to bring opposition parties together. I have no doubt he will not rest until Alliance for Progressives (AP) and Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) are part of the UDC. He is committed to this project (UDC) like no other; he has made it fashionable and appealing to the young that’s why vultures now want to hijack it.

Remember the UDC went into the 2014 general election with five MPs collectively (three from BNF and two from Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD); he led the opposition to win 17 MPs for the first time in history, in 2019 general election despite the massive rigging in the south of the country and harassment by the President Mokgweetsi Masisi regime.

He resuscitated political fortunes of those who are now insulting him. The narrative that we lost because of Boko has no basis at all. Boko can’t be judged using the rigged 2019 election, it’s public knowledge that the BCP through the Botswana Congress Party Youth League (BCPYL) puts blame on former President Ian Khama and Boko. They tend to forget that the BCP now has MPs because of its inclusion into the UDC by Boko and his financial support as well as the influence of Khama in the constituencies north of Dibete.

I unapologetically support him to retain the BNF presidency with a supportive central committee and to continue leading the UDC especially as we go into the 2024 general election. He is very resilient, ask President Masisi, he deployed every state apparatus at his disposal to try and destroy him, bu failed. We need a leader who can appeal to the voters not those whose appeal is limited to a particular church. I support him because I have seen him in 2014 and 2019 general elections mobilising resources for the opposition to match the BDP head-to-head.

Those who have dangerous dreams of leading the BNF could not even mobilise t-shirts for their constituencies. I have long lost their respect when they were quoted in a newspaper stating that their team wants to split the BNF and form a splinter party (Social Democratic Party) .These are not traits of good leadership.

Mmegi: In some quarters, you have lost respect of some people as they view you as an ‘irresponsible’ politician who rarely listens to the other side of things. What’s your comment on this?

Khan: It’s a perception. I guess they are entitled to their own views and how they perceive me, doesn’t bother me? No, it doesn’t, I remain unfazed. I debate and engage in constructive debates. I come far with the BNF; I have served and held many positions in the BNF structures. As far as am concerned, I am a loyal, disciplined and a very responsible cadre of the BNF.

Mmegi: You have incessantly expressed your disdain for other members of the UDC in particular the BCP. Do you have any

problems with the BCP in particular as you haven’t openly expressed your opinion against the Botswana Peoples Party (BPP), another UDC cooperating partner?

Khan: I generally do not have a problem with anyone including the BCP. However, if you attack the UDC and how it’s structured, dragging its name in the mud, yet you claim to be a member of such an organisation, then naturally, I will have a problem with such characters regardless of who they are. All my pronouncements are as a result of such indisciplined characters. I do not go out to admonish anymore without a cause, I am allergic to dishonesty and hypocrisy and people who are toxic.

Currently they have contaminated the UDC because of their personal and selfish ambitions. Forget about the calls of democratisation of the UDC, it’s just a scapegoat to do what they did in 1998 when they decided to split the BNF on the eve of the elections so that BDP can continue being in power. They are consistent with such suicidal, reckless and traitorous behavior as they repeated it towards the 2014 elections by pulling out of the UDC giving BDP another new lease of life.

I just hope that sanity will prevail within the BCP. There are many sober-minded and committed people within their leadership and at Parliament. I am certain they will reign on those who want to serve their own personal interests or that of the BDP.

BCP joining the UDC was a welcome move, four positions were reserved or given to them on a silver platter in the UDC NEC including the vice presidency.

They didn’t decline the positions as they deem such an arrangement to be undemocratic; they are still holding those positions, after the 2019 general election. They start making noise in the newspapers demanding that the UDC needs to be democratised.

When we formed the UDC, we formed it as a coalition that would bring all opposition parties under one banner to cooperate and work together to oust the BDP. The UDC is not a political party, it’s a semi coalition. Coalitions are normally built by compromises; we are also entitled to guard and protect the stability and cohesion within our project.

Mmegi: You were once a vocal and vibrant youth leader in the BNF and you have seemingly disappeared into oblivion.

Khan: I have not disappeared. I just changed tactics. Once in a while one has to introspect and change how he does things. It helps a lot. It kills the notion of being predictable. I was very outspoken and very vibrant during my time at the youth league. I was in the youth league for more than 10 years so I had to pass the baton to other young activists. It’s unfortunate that the BNF Youth League is now dead and we don’t have anyone talking on behalf of the youth. This has to be rectified as soon as possible even though I fully endorse the BNF central committee’s decision to disband the Youth League leadership. I think they could have appointed an interim committee of young BNF members to prepare for a youth league special congress.

Mmegi: You had a promising career in politics as you also seemed to be doing things differently as a civic leader. What do you think has precipitated your downfall from the Council?

Khan: Besides rigging in the last election, there are certain factors that may have led to us not retaining the ward. My personal observation is that the BNF and the UDC were highly infiltrated.

Mmegi: Are we going to see you challenging for the Council seat again or it is over with you?

Khan: I can’t confirm or deny whether I have interest or not in challenging for the Council seat again. It’s not over with me as I am still young and I have age on my side. I will definitely make a comeback either in 2024 or 2029.