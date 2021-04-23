 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

About 15 Bank SBI Botswana employees will soon be jobless following th...
Former spy chief, Isaac Kgosi is demanding P50 million from the State ...
Last week President Mokgweetsi Masisi tried to press a ‘reset&rs...
All is not well in the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP). ‘...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Court grants Ministry permission to award P60m tender

Court grants Ministry permission to award P60m tender

GOITSEMODIMO KAELO Friday, April 23, 2021
CTO depot
Lobatse High Court has granted the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC) permission to proceed and conclude contracts of the selective tender for the supply of fuel to Central Transport Organisation (CTO) fuel depots for three months from May to July.

On Tuesday, Justice Tebogo Tau dismissed an urgent application by AIPB (PTY) Ltd seeking the Court to temporarily interdict the Attorney General (government legal representative), the chairperson of the Ministerial tender committee of the MTC, the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Board (PPADB), Puma Energy and Vivo Energy concluding contracts for the supply of the P60 million three months tender for the supply of fuel to CTO depots pending a review application.

AIPB (PTY) Ltd had contested the awarding of the tender to Puma Energy and Vivo Energy on the basis that the procuring entity had not sought to bring its decision of choosing restrictive domestic bidding within the confines of the provisions of Regulation 58 of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Regulations.

It argued that the procuring entity had not demonstrated that the service is available only from limited number of providers; and that there is insufficient time for open bidding due to emergency situation and that no exceptional circumstances have been involved in the request made to the Board to go this route.

AIPB also argued that the procuring entity arbitrarily and unreasonably used the discretion conferred by the regulations in that it chose suppliers by taking into account irrelevant considerations. It submitted that deciding factors ought to have been performance and competitive pricing.

However, PPADB’s contention was that the circumstances pertaining to the requirement meant that there was no other choice, given that the country is in a State of Emergency, than to use restrictive procurement bidding.

It also argued the decision was taken to proceed with interim supply of

Banners
fuel in order to avert a crisis wherein there would be no fuel supply to the government given that the main tender for the supply of fuel had been interdicted.

When deciding on the matter, Justice Tau said the point raised by PPADB that it used restrictive bidding as there was insufficient time for open bidding stemming from the fact there is an emergency situation brought about by COVID-19, has not been controverted, neither is the assertion that there were exceptional circumstances.

She said the regulations allowed the procuring entity to choose restrictive bidding.      

“The procuring entity is therefore not mandated to use this option in circumstances where there is limited number of providers.

The argument by the applicant that the procuring entity violated the provisions of Regulation 58 because there was not limited number does not hold water.

The applicant has not proved that it has a prima-facie right to be selected to bid for the supply of fuel during the months of May to July 2021,” stated Justice Tau.

 Justice Tau further dismissed the applicant’s argument that it would suffer irreparable harm if the interdict was not granted.

She said it has not discharged the onus placed on it, of satisfying the Court that it would suffer irreparable harm if the interdict was not granted.

On the balance of convenience, the Court ruled that the public interest far outweighs the applicant’s interest in that the inordinate delay in supplying fuel to the government sites which would be brought by the interdict would adversely affect basic services. Attorney Tshiamo Rantao appeared for PPADB.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

We don

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort