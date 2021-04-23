 
STAFF WRITER Friday, April 23, 2021
Judge Makhwade
After the announcement this week that Justice Michael Mothobi would be retiring, the Administration of Justice has revealed that Francistown based Justice Solomon Phadi and Court of Appeal Judge, Zibani Makhwade will also be retiring this year.

Makhwade and Phadi have reached retirement age of 70.

Earlier this week the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) announced that President Mokgweetsi Masisi has accepted a resignation from Judge Mothobi. It was said that Mothobi submitted an early retirement for ill health reasons. Mothobi is completing 10 years in the position since he was appointed by former President Ian Khama in 2011.

However, Judge Mothobi will attend to cases which are due

before him for the next six months while other matters pending before him will be handled by Chief Justice Terrence Rannowane, Justice Dr Zein Kebonang and acting Judge Boipuso Tshweneyagae.

“Judge Mothobi will serve a six (6) month notice period effective immediately, which will be devoted entirely to handing down pending judgments and rulings, as well as completing very advanced part-heard cases,” JSC said in a press release.

News

