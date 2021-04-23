DJ Bunny

With public live performances currently on halt in Botswana, local artist Aobakwe Emmanuel Mooki of stage name DJ Bunny has decided to cross the border to South Africa for music gigs.

The artist who started disc jockeying back in 2010 at one of the bars in Goodhope will share the stage with SA’s multi-talented artist, Zakes Bantwini on May 1.

“After being hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, I managed to be appointed by Michael Ndinisa from Concept Engines in South Africa.

He’s the one handling all my international bookings because he was really impressed by my craft,” he told Arts & Culture. DJ Bunny also said the upcoming gig on Labour’s day is his first outside the country therefore his main aim is to venture into South Africa like DJ Fresh who is also from Botswana.

“So I’m going be in South Africa frequently. At the moment it’s very difficult to get gigs that side because you have to give them quality, something that can really impress them. But based on my references I managed to secure the deal because I

Banners

had a heavy impact and reputation,” he revealed.

Looking back, DJ Bunny said from performing in bars in Goodhope, he relocated in pursuit of his dream. “When I got to Gaborone I also played in bars like George’s Pub and Grill, Calabash, and then I became a resident DJ for one of the biggest clubs in Gabs, Bahama lounge in 2019, where I shared stage with international artists like Professor Langa, Nokwazi and Da Capo.

I’m one of the DJs who got bookings in outdoor events and shared stage with both local and international acts. I am also a music compiler and producer for Yamuka Xperience on Gabz FM,” he highlighted.

DJ Bunny advises fellow artists in Botswana to knock on doors and spread wings despite the current Corona pandemic challenges. “Get in touch with international connections so that you maintain their standard and keep your brands alive”.