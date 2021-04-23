 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

About 15 Bank SBI Botswana employees will soon be jobless following th...
Thapong Visual Arts Centre gallery will tomorrow open doors for the pu...
While Copyright Society of Botswana (COSBOTS) is still cagey about the...
With public live performances currently on halt in Botswana, local art...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Lifestyle
  3. DJ Bunny crosses to SA for gigs

DJ Bunny crosses to SA for gigs

MOMPATI TLHANKANE Friday, April 23, 2021
DJ Bunny
With public live performances currently on halt in Botswana, local artist Aobakwe Emmanuel Mooki of stage name DJ Bunny has decided to cross the border to South Africa for music gigs.

The artist who started disc jockeying back in 2010 at one of the bars in Goodhope will share the stage with SA’s multi-talented artist, Zakes Bantwini on May 1.

“After being hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, I managed to be appointed by Michael Ndinisa from Concept Engines in South Africa.

He’s the one handling all my international bookings because he was really impressed by my craft,” he told Arts & Culture. DJ Bunny also said the upcoming gig on Labour’s day is his first outside the country therefore his main aim is to venture into South Africa like DJ Fresh who is also from Botswana.

“So I’m going be in South Africa frequently. At the moment it’s very difficult to get gigs that side because   you have to give them quality, something that can really impress them. But based on my references I managed to secure the deal because I

Banners
had a heavy impact and reputation,” he revealed.

Looking back, DJ Bunny said from performing in bars in Goodhope, he relocated in pursuit of his dream. “When I got to Gaborone I also played in bars like George’s Pub and Grill, Calabash, and then I became a resident DJ for one of the biggest clubs in Gabs, Bahama lounge in 2019, where I shared stage with international artists like Professor Langa, Nokwazi and Da Capo.

I’m one of the DJs who got bookings in outdoor events and shared stage with both local and international acts. I am also a music compiler and producer for Yamuka Xperience on Gabz FM,” he highlighted.

DJ Bunny advises fellow artists in Botswana to knock on doors and spread wings despite the current Corona pandemic challenges. “Get in touch with international connections so that you maintain their standard and keep your brands alive”.

Subscribe to



Lifestyle

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Knock! Knock!

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort