Upcoming Afro Soul artist focuses on inspirational music

NNASARETHA KGAMANYANE Friday, April 23, 2021
Otizzy Deejay
After releasing a single on Valentine’s Day titled ‘Invitation’, Oteng Ntesang also known as Ottizy Deejay is hopeful that he will continue dishing out songs that will impact people’s lives.

The artist who does his production at Raindrop Music Studio in Molepolole sings Afro Soul and most of his songs are about love. “I compose and write my songs which are mostly inspired by the events that we see or experience every day. Through my music, I aim to guide, heal souls and encourage my listeners to find solutions,” he told Arts & Culture.The 20-year-old who embarked on the music industry in 2015 added that as a way of distinguishing himself from other musicians, he brings guidance and provides meaningful message for his fans. Ottizy Deejay explained that so far Covid-19 has been the most challenging

obstacle ever. He said the fact that the pandemic has stopped live performances has definitely stripped them off the ability to generate income to feed themselves and their families.

“We don’t get enough airplay in local radio stations and television stations. We are passing through a difficult phase, there are no bookings so online platforms are the only marketing strategies in the difficult times so I market my music online,” he highlighted. Looking back, this Molepolole native started his journey in the local music industry when he was a dancer for Brother Amen, a local gospel artist. He has an eight tracked album titled ‘Siyaya.’

