FRANCISTOWN: A 67-year-old man of Monarch location pleaded not guilty to one count of allegedly obtaining by false pretences when he was arraigned in court yesterday.
The state alleges that on December 6, 2019, in Francistown, Simon Maswabi swindled Tshegofatso Keatewa out of P180,000 by claiming that he was selling (Keatewa) a plot at Gerald Estates while he (Maswabi) knew that was not true since he (Maswabi) had already sold the plot to another person. When Maswabi was asked if he will engage an attorney to represent