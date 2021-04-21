The judge hammer a judge in court located on a desk

FRANCISTOWN: A 67-year-old man of Monarch location pleaded not guilty to one count of allegedly obtaining by false pretences when he was arraigned in court yesterday.

The state alleges that on December 6, 2019, in Francistown, Simon Maswabi swindled Tshegofatso Keatewa out of P180,000 by claiming that he was selling (Keatewa) a plot at Gerald Estates while he (Maswabi) knew that was not true since he (Maswabi) had already sold the plot to another person. When Maswabi was asked if he will engage an attorney to represent

him in the matter, Maswabi produced a document from his attorneys that shows that the law firm will represent him. Senior Magistrate Thapelo Buang granted Maswabi bail on the condition that he enters into his own recognisance of P2,000. Buang then advised Maswabi to appear in court with his attorney on June 7, 2021, for Initial Case Management Conference.