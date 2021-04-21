 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

FRANCISTOWN: A 67-year-old man of Monarch location pleaded not guilty ...
Barely hours after the Lobatse High Court reversed BBS Limited managin...
The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Women's Wing has congratulated Peg...
The Lobatse High Court has ruled that the decision to dismiss managing...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Sexagenarian up for fraud

Sexagenarian up for fraud

LEBOGANG MOSIKARE Wednesday, April 21, 2021
The judge hammer a judge in court located on a desk
FRANCISTOWN: A 67-year-old man of Monarch location pleaded not guilty to one count of allegedly obtaining by false pretences when he was arraigned in court yesterday.

The state alleges that on December 6, 2019, in Francistown, Simon Maswabi swindled Tshegofatso Keatewa out of P180,000 by claiming that he was selling (Keatewa) a plot at Gerald Estates while he (Maswabi) knew that was not true since he (Maswabi) had already sold the plot to another person. When Maswabi was asked if he will engage an attorney to represent

Banners
him in the matter, Maswabi produced a document from his attorneys that shows that the law firm will represent him. Senior Magistrate Thapelo Buang granted Maswabi bail on the condition that he enters into his own recognisance of P2,000. Buang then advised Maswabi to appear in court with his attorney on June 7, 2021, for Initial Case Management Conference.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Knock! Knock!

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort