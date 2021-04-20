Peggy Serame, Minister of Finance and Economic Development PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Women's Wing has congratulated Peggy Serame on her recent appointment as the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, and for being the very first woman in Botswana to hold that position.

The wing said Serame joins “a short but growing list” of women finance ministers both on the continental and global stage.

“We remain confident that her service in this new responsibility will continue to bolster confidence for gender equity with respect to leadership positions.

“Her appointment will certainly encourage and engender hope for a better future for women and the girl-child,” the Women’s Wing acting secretary-general, Neo Maruapula said in a statement.

Maruapula said Serame has proven

her determination in service to the nation both in government and industry.

“The Women’s Wing is pleased that His Excellency President Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi remains faithful to his commitment to empowering the often-marginalised women cadres in careers and industry.”

Maruapula said the Women’s Wing is encouraged by the government’s recent ratification of the SADC Gender Protocol and remains hopeful that government will strive to achieve gender balance as a priority in all its endeavours.