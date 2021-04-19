 
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Board violated BBS constitution, judge rules

Board violated BBS constitution, judge rules

MPHO MOKWAPE Monday, April 19, 2021
Molefe and Showa outside BBS PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO
The Lobatse High Court has ruled that the decision to dismiss managing director, Pius Molefe and company secretary, Sipho Showa, was taken at a meeting convened in violation of the BBS Limited constitution, voiding all the outcomes of that meeting.

Judge Tebogo Tau this morning overturned the duo’s recent dismissal from BBS Limited, setting the scene for a tense 11 days as the building society prepares to meet at the April 30 AGM.

"The decision which was taken during the meeting, which was invalidly constituted, was invalid,” Tau ruled.

“The resolution that was taken at that meeting was also invalid.

“As the reason to terminate the contracts of the employees stem from an invalid resolution is it automatically null and void. Therefore there is no need to court to set it aside.”

The judge said the April 5 meeting where the pair was reportedly dismissed had been convened outside the BBS constitution. She said it was clear that the BBS constitution was not complied with and that notice was not issued which was required in terms of the Constitution that a

7-day notice be given to every director in the country and that such notice include matters to be discussed.

"The conclusion I have come to is that the purported meeting of the board of directors was in breach of the applicants's constitutional rights as per the company constitution. It was therefore a nullity and could not have a legal consequences," Tau said. 

The board secured an interim interdict recently after proceeding on urgency to the High Court and not serving Molefe or Showa with notice of the law suit. The Lobatse High Court granted the board the interim interdict it sought.

This morning, however, Tau said the temporary interdict by nature was not definitive on the parties' rights and that the order was capable of being discharged.

She accordingly dismissed the application with costs and discharged the interdict.

News

