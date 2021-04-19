Lesego Solotate PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Copyright Society of Botswana (COSBOTS) has suspended its controversial chief executive officer (CEO), Lesego Selotate.

COSBOTS Board chairperson, Bakalanga Mahoko revealed in a statement that Selotate has been placed on suspension until further notice to allow investigations into issues affecting the organisation.

“The board would like to assure all stakeholders that this decision was taken after careful and considered thought and it is in the best interest of the company while the issues are still under investigation,” further read the statement from Mahoko.

Mahoko also announced that Letlhogonolo Makwinja has been appointed acting CEO until the matter is resolved. While Mahoko didn’t disclose what Selotate was being investigated for, the latter is not new to controversy after having had physical altercation with musicians last year in March at COSBOTS offices. After the incident, Selotate then laid charges against the aggrieved and now suspended jazz musician Thabang Garogwe because the latter had

allegedly held him against his will at COSBOTS offices. But Selotate later lost in June 2020 when Naledi Customary Court dismissed the case in which Garogwe was charged with common nuisance.

Selotate said in an interview after the verdict that a working relationship with him and artists was well at the time and the court resolution will not affect their relationship going forward.

But Selotate didn’t let the issue slide as few months later in a letter dated March 28, 2020 but only delivered on September 23, 2020, COSBOTS suspended the kea gana hitmaker Garogwe and Afro Pop singer, Lizibo from its fold. The indefinite suspension was determined on the basis of receipt of complaints from Selotate whose complaints contained information relating to the turn of events at the meeting of March 27, 2020.