Moswaane PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

FRANCISTOWN: The Member of Parliament (MP) for Francistown West, Ignatius Moswaane was warmly welcomed to the family of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) on Saturday.

Moswaane, who joined the Botswana People’s Party (BPP) and will become its sole parliamentarian decades after its founding father Phillip Matante, was welcomed by all UDC members in a ceremony at Tagala Primary School.

He was welcomed together with councillor Kago Philime and specially nominated councillor Otsile Moses who all just like Moswaane defected from the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) to the BPP. The president of the BPP, Motlatsi Molapisi hailed Moswaane as a quality MP who will not only benefit the BPP but the nation at large with his debates in Parliament.

“Moswaane is a valuable asset to the BPP and the UDC at large. He will surely benefit and improve the fortunes of the BPP. We are very happy to welcome a valuable asset like him to the BPP,” said a visibly happy Molapisi.

The vice president of the Botswana Congress Party (BCP), which is in alliance with the BPP and the Botswana National Front (BNF) in the UDC, Kesitegile Gobotswang also warmly welcomed Moswaane. Gobotswang praised Moswaane who joined the family of parties that aims to defeat and topple the ruling BDP from power in the 2024 General Election. “I thank Moswaane for joining the

Banners

BPP and UDC. He made the right choice.

He is a very capable individual, he knows what to do. I am very happy for him that he has now found a political home,” said an elated Gobotswang. The acting secretary-general of the BPP, professor Phillip Bulawa also hailed Moswaane for joining the BPP.

He said Moswaane is a very strong and principled man who will surely add value to the BPP and UDC. “Moswaane is a strategist who will advance the cause of the BPP such as landlessness and many other vices that are causing havoc to the people of Botswana.

Welcome home my brother,” said Bulawa. In his acceptance speech, Moswaane thanked all UDC members for having happily and warmly welcomed him to the BPP and UDC.

Moswaane said he will relentlessly continue to fight corruption, landlessness and other ills that are affecting Batswana.

“The BPP and the UDC family have warmly welcomed me and my colleagues to the BPP. I am happy to be joining the party at this point in time. It is the right decision. I will continue to fight for the poor in our society. Theirs is a calling from God,” Moswaane said.