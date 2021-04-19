Mokgweetsi Masisi PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

NEW YORK: Generation Unlimited is honoured to announce that Mokgweetsi Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana has joined Generation Unlimited as Global Leader.

His excellency will play a crucial role in forging new multi-sector partnerships across geographies, and spur political and financial commitments to enable all of the world’s 1.8 billion youth to access learning, skilling and livelihood opportunities.

Masisi will join the ranks of prominent global GenU Leaders including António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations; H.E. Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya; H.E. Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda; and H.E. Paula Mae Weekes, President, Trinidad and Tobago, to mobilise resources, secure commitments, and advocate for Generation Unlimited’s goals to support all of the world’s 1.8 billion young people to be in education, training or employment by 2030.

“I graciously accept the honour to serve,” said President Masisi. “I am excited and will give it my very best and enjoy working with young people. Our commitment is based on determination to build a knowledge-based economy. We are working hard through SmartBots to roll out digitisation and empower our young people.” Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of UNICEF said: “I am delighted that H.E. President Masisi of Botswana has joined Generation Unlimited as a Global Leader. His Excellency will work together with Generation Unlimited and UNICEF to forge new partnerships and spur commitments to connect young people to education, skilling, employment, and entrepreneurship. Millions of young people are not developing the foundational, transferable, digital, entrepreneurial and job-specific skills they need to realise their potential. Generation Unlimited is working to make sure that every young person is in school, learning,

training or age-appropriate employment by 2030. This goal is ambitious. It’s necessary. It’s urgent. And with the commitment of leaders such as President Masisi, it’s also achievable.”

Kevin Frey, Chief Executive Officer of Generation Unlimited said: “It’s an honour to welcome H.E. President Masisi as a Global Leader. “The President’s announcement comes at a critical point for young people. More than 267 million young people are not in employment, education or training, a trend which is set to worsen as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The need is big, and the time is now. President Masisi’s leadership will be crucial to realising our ambition to transform outcomes for young people in Botswana, and globally.”

The need to equip youth with the skills required to thrive in the digital and green economy has never been more urgent. As of August 2020, at least 463 million students around the globe remain cut off from education, mainly due to a lack of remote learning policies or lack of equipment needed for learning at home. Since the sudden school closure due to COVID-19 last year, more than one billion students globally have been affected. By 2021, Generation Unlimited will reach 500 million young people in 106 countries with world-class digital learning, skilling, and livelihood solutions.

Generation Unlimited is global partnership working to prepare young people to become productive and engaged citizens. It connects secondary-age education and training to employment and entrepreneurship, empowering every young person to thrive in the world of work.