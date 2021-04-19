Social media went abuzz with comments following the release of a statement by the Office of the President (OP) announcing a 'mini' reshuffle of cabinet on Friday.
The biggest shocker was perhaps the decision to move former minister of Finance and Economic Development Thapelo Matsheka to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Housing Development. People of course started expressing their discontent with the decision, and others had fears that the decision might affect the country's reputation in more ways than one. Prior to the mini cabinet reshuffle, there were rumours doing rounds that the then finance minister was planning to hand in his resignation, followed by speculation after speculation of what his bone of contention could be. As is usually the case with most statements announcing movement within government top posts, the press release did not offer much information as to what necessitated the decision to have a mini reshuffle. The press statements read: "In exercise of the powers vested upon him by Section 42 of the Constitution, His Excellency the President of the Republic of Botswana Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi has made the following Cabinet appointments and decisions: i. Mr Mmusi Kgafela is appointed Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry. ii. DrThapelo Matsheka is appointed Minister of Infrastructure and Housing Development. iii. Ms Peggy Onkutlwile Serame is appointed Minister of Finance and Economic Development. These appointments are with effect from the 16th April, 2021."
The following ministers have been at the helm of the finance ministry since independence: Benjamin C Thema
1965-1966 Minister of Finance
Sir Quett Ketumile Jonny Masire
1967 Minister of Finance
1968-1970 Minister of Development Planning
1971-1980 Minister of Finance and Development Planning
James G Haskins
1968-1970 Minister of Finance
Peter S Mmusi
1980-1989 Minister of Finance and Development Planning
Festus G Mogae
1989-1998 Minister of Finance and Development Planning
Ponatshego H K Kedikilwe
1998-1999 Minister of Finance and Development Planning
Baledzi Gaolathe
1999-2009 Minister of Finance and Development Planning
Ontefetse K Matambo
2009-2019 Minister of Finance and Development Planning