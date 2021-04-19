Inside Chellz Kitchen16

End of month meals needn’t be restricted to baked beans on toast.

This is favourite budget-friendly meal which can be had as breakfast, lunch or dinner. Chicken liver is inexpensive, a great source of nutrients, versatile and easy to cook.

Rich with iron, folate, and a variety of vitamins and minerals, the food packs a powerful punch of health benefits. Often called a “superfood,” chicken liver is packed to the brim with nutrients to keep your body healthy.

Soak the livers: soaking the chicken livers in milk gets rid of the metallic taste that sometimes people dislike. If you have no milk, soaking in water will work also, but not as well.

I am not sure who else feels a slow down in the kitchen during winter…a lack of creativity as well as leaning towards dishes that don’t require too much time or energy to put together.

That being said, it is very important to create healthy meals during winter as this is a period where many of us are more susceptible to colds and flus, eating healthfully is a great way to boost immunity and prevent flu. A healthy diet includes fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and

healthy fats, limited processed foods, added sugars and salt.

Re create your favourite takeout in the kitchen this winter without breaking the bank, livers and a roll are a delicious starter or main meal. Choose between mild, herby or hot, the glug of sauce goes in at the very end and so everyone’s preference can be catered to. Throw some butter in a pan, cut your roll in half and toast in the super hot butter. Small details such as this one really give your meal a certain je ne sais quoi.

Ingredients

2 Tbps oil

1 onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, chopped

250g chicken livers, cleaned

1 Tsp 6 Guns spice

½ Tsp paprika

salt and pepper

½ cup diced tomatoes

½ cup stock

½ cup Nutriday Plain Yoghurt

Glug of chilli sauce

Instructions

In a large pan, heat oil, add onion and sauté until soft.

Add the garlic and liver pieces.

Cook the liver, stirring them occasionally for 5 minutes.

Season with chicken spice, paprika and salt.

Stir in the tomatoes and stock, cover and cook until tomatoes cook down. Pour in the Nutriday Plain Yoghurt, stir over heat for 3 minutes and set aside.

Serve with warm roll or rice.