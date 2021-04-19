 
Young Footballer Stabbed To Death

CHAKALISA DUBE Monday, April 19, 2021
Bangu Lowani
FRANCISTOWN: Police have said that the search for the killer of a young utility footballer, Bangu Lowani, is yet to bear any fruits.

The killer is believed to be a man in his twenties.Lowani who at the time of his death played for Division One side, TAFA FC was stabbed to death on Friday night near Galo Mall.

TAFA campaigns within the structures of the Francistown Regional Football Association (FRAFA).

“No one has been arrested in connection with his death. From what we have gathered, he was stabbed by a man who knew him relatively well.

We do not know what might have led to the stabbing.

We have also learnt that the deceased was with two others (a man and a woman) at the time he was stabbed,” Francistown  Central Police Station (CPS) Station commander, superintendent Lebalang Maniki told

The Monitor Sport yesterday. Maniki stated that the deceased was in his early twenties. The station commander expressed confidence that an arrest will be made soon. According to well placed sources, Lowani had helped apprehend his alleged killer who had attempted to steal at one of the

Banners
homesteads at Somerset Extension, just days before the stabbing incident.

It is said that the alleged killer was angered by Lowani’s role in his apprehension and vowed to retaliate, which ultimately led  to the Friday stabbing.

In addition, at the time he was stabbed Lowani and his two friends were taking a walk towards the city center. Lowani was a resident of Somerset Extension, while his killer allegedly resides at Coloured location. Yesterday TAFA manager, Toddy Charles said the club had lost a very valuable player.

“ Lowani was a very versatile player.

He played in almost all departments on the pitch. He even played as a goalkeeper.

Whenever we ran short of players in a respective position he would be brought to fill in.

He fitted in every position with ease.

We are deeply saddened by his death. He was young and had all the attributes to become a great footballer.

He was also a very humble person off the pitch,” said Charles.

