Chiefs Comfirm Mandaza’s P126,000 demand

BOITUMELO KHUTSAFALO Monday, April 19, 2021
Mochudi Centre Chiefs have endured difficult times over the years with former players and coaches demanding large amounts of money owed to them by the club PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE
Mochudi Centre Chiefs chairperson, Edwin Mothulatshiphi, has confirmed that they are dealing with a matter in which its former player, Terrence Mandaza, is demanding payment of P126, 000 from the club.

Mandaza through the Footballers Union of Botswana (FUB) wrote to Chiefs last week demanding P90, 000, which he said is owed to him over his first contract with the club. He also said upon the extension of the contract, the club failed to fulfill its obligations thus accruing arrears amounting to P30, 000. “Yes we received the letter from FUB relating to that matter. We have not yet met as the executive committee to deal with the issue.  We will seek legal advice on the matter and will take it from there,” he said. Chiefs have been given seven working days from Thursday last week to sort out the matter.

Mandaza’s demand follows several other financial demands from former coaches and players in the last four years as the club continues to face financial doldrums.

Meanwhile, Mothulatshipi said they are in the right process of achieving the mandate given to them by the general membership when they took over as the new committee.  He said upon taking over from the previous committee, they found out that there were people who founded Mochudi Centre Chiefs as a society. He said the same people had also legally registered a company (Mochudi Centre Chiefs (Pty) Limited), which had some land. He said the new committee was given the mandate to go and seek 10 percent shares in the company for the supporters, which has been successfully done. “As we speak, 10 percent shares have been reserved for supporters in that company, 20 percent has been reserved for those founders, while the rest of the shares await the investor(s),” Mothulatshipi said.

