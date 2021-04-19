 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

FRANCISTOWN: A 67-year-old man of Monarch location pleaded not guilty ...
Barely hours after the Lobatse High Court reversed BBS Limited managin...
The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Women's Wing has congratulated Peg...
The Lobatse High Court has ruled that the decision to dismiss managing...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Business
  3. Nigerian bank takes major stake in BancABC Botswana

Nigerian bank takes major stake in BancABC Botswana

MBONGENI MGUNI Monday, April 19, 2021
New pathways: Bannalotlhe says the Access Bank deal provides new opportunities for BancABC Botswana
Major Nigerian financier, Access Bank, is set to be BancABC Botswana’s major shareholder, after moving to snap up the 78% equity held by ABC Holdings, it has been learnt.

Atlas Mara, the controlling shareholder in ABC Holdings, said the offer for the 78% represented 1.13 times the book value of the stake in BancABC Botswana. As at December 2020, BancABC’s total book value was estimated at about P1.2 billion.

Officials said the settlement amount included a deferred portion payable 24 months after closing of the transaction, subject to certain conditions. The transaction is expected to conclude in the second quarter of 2021, “assuming all relevant approvals are received by then”.

The latest developments come a week after Norsad Finance, a regional financier, filed suit in the Lobatse High Court looking to put ABC Holdings into provisional liquidation over a US$10 million (P110 million) debt. ABC Holdings officials last week told Mmegi the group was negotiating with Norsad but would also defend the lawsuit. 

Today, BancABC Botswana managing director, Kgotso Bannalotlhe said the takeover by Access Bank represented an opportunity for the local bank to be part of one of the largest banking groups in Africa. He said the BancABC Botswana would benefit from Access Bank’s strong corporate banking franchise, digital banking capabilities, innovative product offering, as well as trade finance and

Banners
international banking in the region. 

“I want to assure our clients that the safety of their accounts, the stability of banking operations, and high-quality customer service will remain our top priorities during the transition,” he said. 

For his part, Atlas Mara executive chairman, Michael Wilkerson said BancABC Botswana had achieved a great deal since Atlas Mara’s initial investment, including in digital adoption and in growing a high-quality retail operation.

“Management have shown strong resilience and further innovation during the pandemic-related economic slowdown of 2020, and we thank the team for their hard work.

“By combining with Access Bank’s infrastructure, including its digital offerings and its corporate and SME capabilities, the bank will be well positioned to continue the positive trajectory and succeed in the macroeconomic recovery to come.”

Access Bank is among the continent’s success stories in the banking sector, with more than 40 million customers and assets of US$18 billion (P198 billion) as at 2019.

BancABC Botswana, meanwhile, is among star performers in ABC Holdings portfolio, posting P125 million in pretax profits for the year ended December 31, 2020. The local bank’s loan book was measured at P6 billion during that period.

Subscribe to



Business

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Knock! Knock!

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort