Mimz performing at Old Gaberones PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

Fours years after the breakaway of the promising youthful folk band, Harmonic Angels, on Saturday its former lead singer Mimz Rauku finally returned to live music with an intimate live show at the Old Gaberones in Village.

Born Godiraone Mimi Moje, (29) Mimz Rauku – as she trades on stage – said she has been in a bad space lately and desperately needed to sing her songs. She shared that she survived a gruesome rape in December and the pain was exacerbated by not being able to do a music show because of the Coronavirus restrictions.

“With the passing of Sasa Klaas, it freaked me out. I have been writing this music since 2017. Last year was traumatic for me. I was raped December 12. That guy had a gun on m face. I kept thinking, if I die ke a go poka. I had written music which is the only voice I have,” she said.

“On my birthday, I thought if this is my last day and I am going to jail, I am going to sing m song. I had to sing my song today,” she explained.

Mimz had to risk the restrictive COVID-19 protocols to stage a healing free show for few of her family and close friends at the Botanical Gardens in Village.

She kicked off the show with a desperate prayer of a Motswana woman saying, “Mosadi-tshwene o khubame. Wa rapela” – a heartfelt African jazz song with a beautiful lead guitar that talks of a woman praying for

rain. She then paid homage to Mariam Makeba and Thandiswa Mazwai with Ntjilo Ntjilo.

Clad in leather khiba and traditional neckpiece, Mimz then transported her small beautifully dressed crowd to self with her new music. Her music is a fusion of borankana, heartwarming folklore tales, and African jazz.

She paid tribute to her late father with a nice rendition of George Swabi’s Dikeledi, which got everyone dancing. She also called up her old band mates, from the award-winning Harmonic Angels, guitarists Teego Teecoboy’ Seitshiro and Mary Jo Ntseane to acknowledge their influence in her music.

The short show left the crowd begging for more and Mimz feeling content and happy after a long time. The energetic singer said even though the show dented her pocket, it actually gave her some much needed contentment. She said performing on stage, singing for the crowd is her own working remedy against depression. So the show was gravely important for her sanity and that of her seven band mates.

“I needed to sing. They [band] needed to play. This is how we retain our sanity. Right now everything is depressing. How are we going to cope? Some take their lives. Some, they paint. Some, they run. For me, I needed the stage, to sing my song,” she said.