BCP members during its 10th national Conference PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

With the much awaited Botswana Congress Party (BCP) central committee elections just two months away, party activists are circulating lobby lists in readiness for the make- -or-break of July virtual congress.

All positions are reportedly open for interested parties to contest according to lobby lists but only BCP presidency currently held by Dumelang Saleshando will be unopposed. Former BCP Women’s League president, Daisy Bathusi is set to wrestle for the vice presidency at the congress against member of Parliament for Bobonong constituency, Taolo Lucas. Prospective candidates for the committee are reportedly ready with their lobby lists and have hit the ground running.

Both Lucas and Bathusi confirmed that they would be contesting for the position of vice presidency. The current vice president, Dr Kesitegile Gobotswang would not be defending his position.

Bathusi’s lobby list includes Moncho Moncho for secretary general, deputy secretary general Refiloe Aphiri, chairperson Stephen Makhura, treasurer Lucas Modimama, publicity secretary Associate Professor, Mpho Pheko while the Lucas list consists of Goretetse Kekgonegile as secretary general, deputy secretary general Tebogo Molefe, chairperson, Samuel Rantuana, publicity secretary Professor Mpho Pheko and treasurer Oral Mosedame. The current party publicity secretary, Dithapelo Keorapetse is running solo for the position of chairperson. Likewise, Dr Never Tshabang is not aligned to any lobby group and wants to replace Philip Monowe as secretary general. Bathusi who has been serving the BCP as one of the elders for Boteti East constituency says one of their strategies if voted into office will be to position the BCP as

party of choice for people.

“My offering to the position of vice presidency is a unique combination of a visionary who employs value-led strategic leadership, anchored on results and focused, driven management, bound together by courage and resilience,” Bathusi said.

She also said her lobby list has already started campaigns online and they are talking to their supporters through social media and phone calls where necessary. In addition, Bathusi said social media has helped them to reach some people in different regions and those who support them are able to convince others in their regions easily. “Every campaign has its own challenges and the difficult one about this is that we cannot travel to some areas due to COVID-19 protocols to talk to them face to face. It’s inexpensive again and cheaper compared to the old methods.

However Lucas’ team which will be launched soon’s strategy according to an insider is to entrench the BCP as a formidable and indispensable future in Botswana’s democracy.

“We want sound and solid structures through the country. Again, we will be advocating for robust political education programme that espouses social democracy. We also want to ensure that BCP is effective and efficient election machine with strong candidates and ideological grounded cadres,” an insider said.

Lucas said he would only talk about their campaign at their launch.